How to Use Google Bard in Docs

The Help Me Write button lets Bard write directly in your documents

Published on May 22, 2023

What to Know

  • Create or open a document in Google Docs, and click Help Me Write
  • Type a prompt that tells Bard what you want it to write, and click Create.
  • Click Recreate or Refine if you aren’t happy with the results.

This article explains how to use Google Bard in Docs, including generating text from scratch and adding or adjusting text in existing documents.

How Does Google Bard Work in Docs?

Google Bard is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot based on Google’s LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology, which works similarly to other generative AI models like ChatGPT. It’s integrated with various Google Workspace apps, including Google Docs, and can assist in multiple tasks in each of these apps. This integration allows you to enter prompts directly into Google Docs to brainstorm new ideas, help you write or rewrite new documents, or even proofread something you’ve already written.

You don't yet have access to this feature if you don’t see the Help Me Write button when you open a new document in Google Docs.

Here’s how to start using Google Bard in Docs:

  1. Navigate to Google Docs, and click + Blank to create a new document.

    + Blank highlighted in Google Docs.

    You can also access Google Bard features in existing documents.

  2. Click Help me write (pencil icon).

    Help Me Write highlighted in Google Docs.

  3. Type a prompt for the task you want Bard to perform, and click Create.

    The Prompt field and Create button highlighted in the Google Docs Bard interface.

    Bard can write a rough draft of a specific document, brainstorm ideas, and perform other writing tasks. If you don’t enter a prompt immediately, it will cycle through random prompts to give you ideas.

  4. Wait while Bard performs the writing task.

    Google Bard working in Google Docs.

    This process can take a while if the Bard servers are overloaded.

  5. If you aren’t happy with the results, click Recreate, and Bard will discard the generated text and perform the task again.

    Recreate button highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  6. Once satisfied with the initial result, click Refine for additional options.

    Refine button highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  7. Click Formalize to rewrite the generated text using more formal language, Shorten if the text is too long, Elaborate if the text is too short, or Rephrase to rewrite the generated text using different words.

    Formalize, Shorten, Elaborate, and Rephrase highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

    Rephrase rewrites the existing text, whereas Recreate discards the generated text and starts over.

  8. When satisfied with the results, click Insert to place the generated text in your document.

    Insert button highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  9. Now that the generated text has been inserted into your document, you can edit it manually. Start by highlighting and replacing any placeholder text, and then customize the details to fit your purposes.

    Placeholder text highlighted in a letter written by Google Bard in Google Docs..

    Google Bard will make up "facts" when it lacks information, so asking for a specific document, like a cover letter, will result in fictitious details, like an imaginary work history, that you’ll need to replace.

How to Use Google Bard in Docs With Existing Documents

Google Bard can create new documents for you, but you can also use Bard in a document you’ve already created or even adjust something that Bard created in the first place. This is accomplished by the Help Me Write button, which appears in the left margin of documents in Google Docs. You can use this button to add new content to a document or re-write portions.

Here’s how to use Google Bard in an existing Google Docs document:

  1. Place your cursor where you want new text in your document, then click the Help Me Write button (pencil icon).

    The Help Me Write button (pencil icon) highlighted in Google Docs.

  2. Type your prompt, then click Create.

    The Prompt field and Create button highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  3. Use the Recreate and Refine options to adjust the generated text, then click Insert when you’re happy with the results.

    Recreate and Refine highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  4. To adjust existing text, highlight a passage and click the Help Me Write button.

    Selected text and Help Me Write button (pencil icon) highlighted in Google Docs.

  5. Click Formalize to rewrite the passage using formal language, Shorten, to sum up the passage in fewer words, Elaborate to expand on the ideas in the passage, Rephrase to rewrite the passage, or type a custom prompt like Sound more confident until you get the desired results.

    Formalize, Shorten, Elaborate, and Rephrase highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

  6. If you’re satisfied with the results, click Replace to replace the old passage with the new passage.

    Replace button highlighted in the Google Bard interface in Google Docs.

    If you aren’t satisfied, you can use the Recreate and Refine options to adjust the passage further.

What Can Google Bard Do in Google Docs?

Google Bard functions as a writing assistant in Google Docs, able to create rough drafts, help you brainstorm, and write and rewrite various documents. The basic functions include drafting a document or snippet of text based on a prompt, rewriting text that you’ve already written, elaborating on existing passages, and summarizing existing passages of text that you feel are too complicated or long-winded.

In addition to those basic functions, Google Bard also accepts customized prompts that it applies to existing text. Some common uses for this function include rewriting text specifically, proofreading your text for grammar mistakes, checking for plagiarism, and analyzing style and other factors. Bard can also help with brainstorming, structuring your ideas, and providing feedback on things you’ve already written.

FAQ
  • Does Bard work in Microsoft Word?

    No, Bard is a Google product that's only meant to work in Google Docs and Gmail. Microsoft is rolling out its own AI-powered tool for MS Office called Copilot.

  • Is Bard free?

    Yes, it's free to use Bard and it will be part of Gmail, Google Docs, and the rest of the company's online services.

