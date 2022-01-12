How to Use WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

What to Know Open a message and select the contact’s name > Disappearing messages > Continue .

This article explains how to use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature. The instructions apply to the app for iOS and Android and the web browser version of WhatsApp.



How Do I Enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages?

To turn on disappearing messages for an individual chat or all future chats:

Open a message and tap the contact’s name at the top. Tap Disappearing messages.

Tap Continue. Choose when you want messages to disappear from the current conversation, or tap Try a default message timer to enable disappearing messages for all chats. You can also turn on disappearing messages for all chats by going to the three-dot menu > Settings > Account > Privacy > Default message timer.



How to Disable Disappearing Messages on WhatsApp

To turn off disappearing messages, follow the steps above to bring up the Disappearing Messages screen and tap Off. Tap Try a default message timer, then tap Off to disable disappearing messages for all messages.



Turn on Disappearing Messages in WhatsApp for Web Browsers

If you set up WhatsApp on your computer, you can enable disappearing messages in the web browser version of WhatsApp:

Go to WhatsApp on the web and select a conversation on the left side. Select the contact's name at the top. In the window that pops up on the right, scroll down and select Disappearing Messages. Select On, then select the back arrow next to Disappearing Messages to go back. A notification will appear letting you know that messages will expire in 7 days. Select the X next to Contact Info to close the window. WhatsApp on the web doesn't allow you to set a custom time for messages to expire.

What Happens With Disappearing Messages on WhatsApp?

All messages you send or receive in the conversion will vanish after the chosen duration when you enable disappearing messages. If the recipient doesn't open the message within the designated time, it will disappear before they get a chance to see it. However, they might still see a message preview in their notifications.

If you forward, quote, or reply to a disappearing message, it may remain visible in the conversation. If you back up your chats, WhatsApp will save the message, but it will disappear as soon as you restore it from the backup. Of course, the recipient can always take a screenshot of your message and save it, so the disappearing messages feature isn't foolproof.

How Long Do Disappearing Messages Last on WhatsApp?

You can set messages to disappear after a day, a week, or 90 days. The setting only applies to messages you send after enabling the disappearing messages feature, so older messages will not disappear.



Can Someone See If I Turn On Disappearing Messages on WhatsApp?

All parties in the conversation get notifications when someone turns on disappearing messages, and a clock icon appears next to the person's profile. In a WhatsApp group chat, anyone can enable or disable disappearing messages, but a group admin can change the settings so only they can control the feature.

