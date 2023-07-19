Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Use DirectStorage in Windows 10 You don't have to enable it; all you need is an NVMe SSD and a DirectX 12-compatible GPU By Robert Earl Wells III Published on July 19, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Use DirectStorage in Windows 10 Check if Your PC Can Use DirectStorage Enable DirectStorage on an Unsupported PC What Is DirectStorage, and How Does It Work? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know You don't need to enable DirectStorage; it'll work if your PC meets the requirements.The requirements for DirectStorage are an NVMe SSD and a graphics card that supports DirectX 12.Update Windows 10 to make sure you have the latest version. This article explains how to use DirectStorage in Windows 10 to improve your game graphics and loading times. How to Enable DirectStorage in Windows 10 You don't have to turn on Windows DirectStorage. So long as you have the right hardware and a supported version of Windows, your system will take advantage of DirectStorage to improve your load times and game performance when it can. The requirements for DirectStorage are as follows: An NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0 or higher) A graphics card that supports DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0 Windows 10 version 1909 or higher Additionally, the game you're playing must also support DirectStorage. You'll get even better results from DirectStorage on Windows 11, so consider upgrading your operating system if possible. How to Check if Your PC Can Use DirectStorage First, update Windows 10 to make sure you have the most current version. Updating Windows also ensures you have the latest version of DirectX installed on your system.Most modern graphics cards (also known as video cards or GPUs) support DirectX 12. You can check your DirectX version and shader model with the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Select the Windows Start Menu, search for dxdiag, and open the tool. Look for the DirectX version number under the System tab. If asked whether you want to check if your drivers are digitally signed, select Yes. Your NVMe SSD must support PCIe 3.0 or up, but 4.0 or higher is recommended. To check what kind of hard drive you have, open Windows Device Manager and select Disk Drives. How to Enable DirectStorage on a PC That Doesn't Support It If your Windows 10 PC doesn’t have the hardware required for DirectStorage, your only option is to install an NVMe SSD and/or upgrade your graphics card to DirectX 12. Before your invest in new parts, consider the pros and cons of upgrading your PC vs. buying a new one. WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD Review What Is DirectStorage, and How Does It Work? Microsoft originally developed DirectStorage for Xbox consoles to speed up load times and enhance graphics. Microsoft claims that DirectStorage can make games load up to 40 times faster while eliminating texture pop-in (when objects seemingly appear out of nowhere as you approach them). The feature was later brought to Windows for PC gamers. DirectStorage relies on the high-speed read-write capabilities of NVMe drives. The feature doesn't work with any other type of drive. To use this feature, your graphics card must also support DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0. DirectStorage allows your graphics card to handle compressed data directly. Usually, video data must first be decompressed by your CPU. This can lead to texture pop-in. Circumventing the CPU means the graphics card can start rendering faster without hiccups. This also frees up your CPU to focus on other tasks. FAQ Will games run slower on an external SSD? The game itself will not run slower if you store the game on an external SSD, but loading new levels could be slower and make the overall game feel slower. But, again, gameplay itself shouldn't be slower since the game loads what it needs before gameplay starts. Does DirectStorage work with an HDD? Version 1.2 of DirectStorage added support for hard disk drives. Developers need to add the correct code to their games to enable this feature, but it will work with HDDs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit