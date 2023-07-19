What to Know You don't need to enable DirectStorage; it'll work if your PC meets the requirements.

The requirements for DirectStorage are an NVMe SSD and a graphics card that supports DirectX 12.

Update Windows 10 to make sure you have the latest version.

This article explains how to use DirectStorage in Windows 10 to improve your game graphics and loading times.

How to Enable DirectStorage in Windows 10

You don't have to turn on Windows DirectStorage. So long as you have the right hardware and a supported version of Windows, your system will take advantage of DirectStorage to improve your load times and game performance when it can. The requirements for DirectStorage are as follows:

An NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0 or higher)

A graphics card that supports DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0

Windows 10 version 1909 or higher



Additionally, the game you're playing must also support DirectStorage.

You'll get even better results from DirectStorage on Windows 11, so consider upgrading your operating system if possible.

How to Check if Your PC Can Use DirectStorage

First, update Windows 10 to make sure you have the most current version. Updating Windows also ensures you have the latest version of DirectX installed on your system.



Most modern graphics cards (also known as video cards or GPUs) support DirectX 12. You can check your DirectX version and shader model with the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Select the Windows Start Menu, search for dxdiag, and open the tool. Look for the DirectX version number under the System tab.

If asked whether you want to check if your drivers are digitally signed, select Yes.



Your NVMe SSD must support PCIe 3.0 or up, but 4.0 or higher is recommended. To check what kind of hard drive you have, open Windows Device Manager and select Disk Drives.



How to Enable DirectStorage on a PC That Doesn't Support It

If your Windows 10 PC doesn’t have the hardware required for DirectStorage, your only option is to install an NVMe SSD and/or upgrade your graphics card to DirectX 12. Before your invest in new parts, consider the pros and cons of upgrading your PC vs. buying a new one.

What Is DirectStorage, and How Does It Work?

Microsoft originally developed DirectStorage for Xbox consoles to speed up load times and enhance graphics. Microsoft claims that DirectStorage can make games load up to 40 times faster while eliminating texture pop-in (when objects seemingly appear out of nowhere as you approach them).

The feature was later brought to Windows for PC gamers. DirectStorage relies on the high-speed read-write capabilities of NVMe drives. The feature doesn't work with any other type of drive. To use this feature, your graphics card must also support DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0.

DirectStorage allows your graphics card to handle compressed data directly. Usually, video data must first be decompressed by your CPU. This can lead to texture pop-in. Circumventing the CPU means the graphics card can start rendering faster without hiccups. This also frees up your CPU to focus on other tasks.

