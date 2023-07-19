How to Use Check In on iPhone to Let Friends Know You're Safe

What to Know Messages > conversation > + > Check In > data access > Send a Check In .

> conversation > > > data access > . Then, set location and arrival time > set timer > edit message > Done > Send .

> . To change an existing Check In, go to Messages > the check in > Details > Cancel Check In or Add Extra Time.



In iOS 17 and up, Message's new Check In feature will tell designated contacts when you've reached your destination and let them know if you've fallen behind in getting there. This article explains how to use Check In and how it works.

How to Use the Check In Feature on iPhone

To send someone a Check In so they can watch out for you, follow these steps:

In the Messages, go to the conversation with the person you want to send the Check In to (or create a new one). Tap the + next to the message field. Tap Check In (if it's not visible, tap More > Check In) The first time you use Check In, choose whether to give Limited or Full access to your iPhone and its data (you can change this later). Limited access supplies your current location, phone battery level, and cellular signal strength. Full access includes route information, the location where your iPhone was unlocked, and where your Apple Watch was last removed. Tap your preference and tap Continue. Tap Send a Check In. The Check In appears in your Messages app. Tap Edit to set the location you're going to and when you expect to be there. Tap the When I arrive tab. Tap Change to the set location where you're going. Tap your method of travel (driving, walking, or public transit) to set the expected arrival time. You can also change the data sharing you picked in step 4 if you want to share more or less info for this check-in. To set when Check In should send you a notification, tap the After a timer tab. If you haven't arrived at your destination on time, you'll get a notification after the timer you set here expires (the default is 15 minutes, enough to allow for traffic slowdowns and other common delays). If you respond, all is well. If not, the person you send the Check In to gets a notification. Tap Done. Edit the text message that will be sent along with the Check In, if you want. Tap Send to send the Check In.

After you've sent the Check In, confirm or change its details by tapping Details in the Check In card in Messages. Choose Cancel Check In or Add Extra Time to change the settings.

How the iPhone Check In Feature Works and Why You Should Use It

The reasons for using the iPhone Check In feature are safety and peace of mind. Whether you're traveling to a new place, wanting to make sure your kids get where they're going (from school to home by a particular time, for instance), or—and this might be the most common use—on a first date with a stranger, sometimes you want another person to know where you should be.

The feature is a smart combination of tools built into the iPhone. To know where you've been, what route you've taken, and where you are, Check In uses the GPS and other Location Services built into your iPhone, plus Apple Maps.

Combine that with the Messages app, which offers end-to-end encryption, and you've got a secure way to watch out for your friends and family and for them to do the same for you.



Check In adds to the personal security features available on the iPhone, including Emergency SOS Calls, Emergency Contacts, Medical ID, and Emergency Alerts.