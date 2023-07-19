What to Know SharePlay with CarPlay requires iOS 17.

Start CarPlay as you would normally, and navigate to the Now Playing screen.

Tap SharePlay to scan for contacts/have passengers scan QR code. The follow the on-screen prompts via phone.

This article explains how to use Apple SharePlay with CarPlay to let your friends share control over the music in your car or to join a session from your own iPhone when you’re in a friend’s car.

How to Get CarPlay's SharePlay Started

Using SharePlay, you connect your phone to your vehicle via CarPlay as you would normally and then create a SharePlay session from the Now Playing screen. Passengers can join the session by scanning a QR code displayed on the vehicle’s touchscreen or automatically if that option is turned on.



Here’s how to use Apple SharePlay with CarPlay:



Connect your iPhone to your vehicle with CarPlay either wirelessly or via USB. Navigate to the Now Playing screen, and tap SharePlay to scan for nearby contacts to invite. If you're having trouble connecting, tap the down arrow to make sure the Discoverable by Nearby Contacts toggle is on. Once your passengers are connected, they can share control over music choices using their iPhones.

Join an Apple SharePlay Session as a Passenger

There are a few ways to join a SharePlay session when you’re a passenger. If the driver taps the SharePlay icon in CarPlay to scan for nearby contacts, and you’re in their contacts list, you’ll see a prompt on your phone. You can also join manually by scanning a QR code.

Here’s how to join SharePlay with Apple CarPlay:



Bring up the Now Playing screen on CarPlay so you can join the session via a QR code. Using the camera app on your iPhone, focus on the QR code that’s displayed on CarPlay. Tap Music when it appears. Tap Continue. Tap Connect. You’re now connected to the session and ready to start selecting music.

What Does SharePlay Have to Do With CarPlay?

SharePlay is a feature that originated with FaceTime, letting you stream videos and music with friends and family. It’s an easy way to listen to music or watch a show with someone when you can’t be in the same room with them, but what about when you’re in the same car together?

Historically, the only way to control the music in a car as a passenger was to connect your phone via an auxiliary cable or disconnect the driver’s phone from CarPlay and connect your own. SharePlay eliminates that hassle.

In much the same way that SharePlay lets multiple people watch or listen to the same thing in FaceTime, it lets multiple people choose and listen to music in CarPlay. It’s a bit of an inversion of the original use, but it still serves a similar purpose of letting you and your friends enjoy entertainment together.

