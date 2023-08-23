What to Know Open Apple Maps, and then tap your Apple ID picture > Offline Maps .

> . Select the suggested map , or tap Download New Map , search for a map, and tap Download .

, or tap , search for a map, and tap . To only use offline maps, tap your avatar > Offline Maps > Only Use Offline Maps.

This article explains how to use Apple Maps offline on your iPhone. Instructions apply to devices running iOS 17 and later.

How to Use Apple Maps Offline

Here’s how to use Apple Maps offline. Note that offline maps use a lot of data, so it’s best to download them when you’re on a Wi-Fi connection. You may also need to free up some space first, depending on how large an area you want your offline maps to cover.







Open Apple Maps on your iPhone. You’ll need an internet connection to do this part. Tap your Apple ID picture. If you don’t have an avatar set up, it will display your initials instead. Tap Offline Maps. Tap the download icon next to the suggested map, or Download New Map if the suggestion is wrong. Apple Maps will automatically suggest nearby maps. Pinch to zoom, and tap and drag the highlighted box to select the area of the map until it covers everything you want. Tap Download. When you see the Offline Map Downloaded message, your map is ready to use.

To add more maps, tap Download New Map. Type the name of a city. If the map data you want doesn't correspond directly to a city, type the name of the closest city and then reposition the map box to cover the area you want. Tap the search result that most closely corresponds to the area you’re looking for. Tap Download. You can pinch to zoom, tap to drag the map focus around, and tap and drag the edges of the highlighted box to fine-tune the coverage of your offline map if the default suggestion doesn't match the area you're looking for. Your selected maps are now available to use offline. You can repeat these steps to add as many offline maps as you need, but each map takes up a significant amount of storage space on your phone.

How Do Offline Apple Maps Work?

The offline maps function allows you to download maps of specific areas ahead of time when you have access to the internet, so you can use them when there’s no internet connection available. This feature is also helpful if you’re worried about using too much cellular data, as you can download all the maps you’ll need ahead of time and then set Apple Maps to only use those maps.

Apple Maps requires an internet connection under normal circumstances, which means you can’t view new map data or see turn-by-turn directions if you venture too far from a Wi-Fi network or cellular signal.



Maps you download for offline use are also available through Apple Maps on your Apple Watch, but only if you have your phone with you since there’s no way to store the offline maps directly on the watch.

How to Only Use Offline Maps on Your iPhone

Downloading maps for offline use can save you a lot of mobile data, but your phone will still try to download map data whenever a cellular connection is available. If you want to avoid using mobile data but don’t want to switch off your cellular connection altogether, you can force Apple Maps only to use downloaded maps.

This can cause navigation issues, so make sure you’ve downloaded maps for all areas you plan to travel to while this feature is turned on.

Here’s how to use only offline maps on an iPhone: