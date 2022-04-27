Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Use an Android Tablet as a Second Monitor Use SpaceDesk to expand your screen room By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Android Amazon What to Know Download and install Spacedesk on your Windows computer.Install Spacedesk on your Android tablet through the Google Play store.Open Spacedesk on your Android tablet, then tap the computer you want to connect with. This article will teach you how to use an Android tablet as a second monitor. How to Use an Android Tablet as a Second Monitor Follow the steps below to use your Android tablet as a second monitor. The method uses a third-party application called Spacedesk that is compatible with all modern Android devices. You will need a Windows computer that runs Windows 8.1, Windows 10, or Windows 11, and a Wi-Fi connection accessible to both your Windows computer and Android tablet. This tutorial uses a third party tool called Spacedesk. While reputable, it's worth remembering that any third-party application that can share a screen could snoop on what's displayed. We don't recommend using a third-party screen sharing app for tasks which require strict security. Open a web browser and visit the Spacedesk website. Click Download, then download the version of Spacedesk driver software designed for the version of Windows you use. You will also need to choose between a 64-bit or 32-bit installer. Most modern Windows computers require a 64-bit installer. If you aren't sure which to choose, here's how to find out if you have 64-bit or 32-bit Windows. Launch the Spacedesk driver installer once the download has finished. Follow the Spacedesk installer's on-screen instructions to finish installation. Open the Google Play store on your Android device. Search for Spacedesk. Select it when it appears in Google Play's search results. Tap Install on the Spacedesk app page, then wait for the app to download. Verify that your Windows computer and Android tablet are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Step-by-Step Guide to Using Wi-Fi on an Android Open the Android app launcher and tap Spacedesk in the list of apps. The Spacedesk app will show a list of computers on your local network. Tap the computer you want to use with your Android tablet. Wait for your Android tablet will connect to your Windows computer as a display. This may take a several seconds. The screen on both your Android tablet and Windows computer may flash or go blank momentarily. Your Windows desktop should now appear on your Android tablet. You can use it just as your would a secondary monitor. Screendesk supports touch input on the Android tablet, as well. You can further customize the experience in Display Settings in Windows. How to Add a Second Monitor in Windows Can a Tablet be Used as a Monitor? Yes. While Windows handles this through screen-sharing and Apple has a feature for macOS and iPadOS called Sidecar, Android doesn't offer a similar official feature. When it comes to Android, third-party apps like Screendesk are the only option. FAQ What other apps can I use for using an Android tablet as a monitor? Screendesk is not the only app to support using an Android tablet as a monitor. Possible alternatives include Twomon, Splashtop, SecondScreen, and SuperDisplay. These are worth a try if Screendesk doesn't work on your computer. How do I connect an Android tablet to a monitor? With some cables and adapters, you can connect an Android tablet to a monitor and mirror its screen there. The ones you need will depend on the connections available on both devices, but it's easiest if the monitor has an HDMI port to handle both picture and sound. USB-C-to-HDMI adapters are available at most electronics retailers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit