What to Know Download and install Spacedesk on your Windows computer.

Install Spacedesk on your Android tablet through the Google Play store.

Open Spacedesk on your Android tablet, then tap the computer you want to connect with.

How to Use an Android Tablet as a Second Monitor

Follow the steps below to use your Android tablet as a second monitor.

The method uses a third-party application called Spacedesk that is compatible with all modern Android devices. You will need a Windows computer that runs Windows 8.1, Windows 10, or Windows 11, and a Wi-Fi connection accessible to both your Windows computer and Android tablet.

This tutorial uses a third party tool called Spacedesk. While reputable, it's worth remembering that any third-party application that can share a screen could snoop on what's displayed. We don't recommend using a third-party screen sharing app for tasks which require strict security.

Open a web browser and visit the Spacedesk website. Click Download, then download the version of Spacedesk driver software designed for the version of Windows you use. You will also need to choose between a 64-bit or 32-bit installer. Most modern Windows computers require a 64-bit installer. If you aren't sure which to choose, here's how to find out if you have 64-bit or 32-bit Windows. Launch the Spacedesk driver installer once the download has finished. Follow the Spacedesk installer's on-screen instructions to finish installation. Open the Google Play store on your Android device. Search for Spacedesk. Select it when it appears in Google Play's search results. Tap Install on the Spacedesk app page, then wait for the app to download. Verify that your Windows computer and Android tablet are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Step-by-Step Guide to Using Wi-Fi on an Android Open the Android app launcher and tap Spacedesk in the list of apps. The Spacedesk app will show a list of computers on your local network. Tap the computer you want to use with your Android tablet. Wait for your Android tablet will connect to your Windows computer as a display. This may take a several seconds. The screen on both your Android tablet and Windows computer may flash or go blank momentarily.

Your Windows desktop should now appear on your Android tablet. You can use it just as your would a secondary monitor. Screendesk supports touch input on the Android tablet, as well. You can further customize the experience in Display Settings in Windows.

Can a Tablet be Used as a Monitor?

Yes. While Windows handles this through screen-sharing and Apple has a feature for macOS and iPadOS called Sidecar, Android doesn't offer a similar official feature. When it comes to Android, third-party apps like Screendesk are the only option.

