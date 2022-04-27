How to Use an Android Tablet as a Second Monitor

Use SpaceDesk to expand your screen room

Published on April 27, 2022

What to Know

  • Download and install Spacedesk on your Windows computer.
  • Install Spacedesk on your Android tablet through the Google Play store.
  • Open Spacedesk on your Android tablet, then tap the computer you want to connect with.

This article will teach you how to use an Android tablet as a second monitor.

How to Use an Android Tablet as a Second Monitor

Follow the steps below to use your Android tablet as a second monitor.

The method uses a third-party application called Spacedesk that is compatible with all modern Android devices. You will need a Windows computer that runs Windows 8.1, Windows 10, or Windows 11, and a Wi-Fi connection accessible to both your Windows computer and Android tablet.

This tutorial uses a third party tool called Spacedesk. While reputable, it's worth remembering that any third-party application that can share a screen could snoop on what's displayed. We don't recommend using a third-party screen sharing app for tasks which require strict security.

  1. Open a web browser and visit the Spacedesk website.

  2. Click Download, then download the version of Spacedesk driver software designed for the version of Windows you use.

    You will also need to choose between a 64-bit or 32-bit installer. Most modern Windows computers require a 64-bit installer.

    If you aren't sure which to choose, here's how to find out if you have 64-bit or 32-bit Windows.

    The Spacedesk website with Windows installers highlighted.

  3. Launch the Spacedesk driver installer once the download has finished.

    The Spacekdesk installer download highighted in the Edge web browser.

  4. Follow the Spacedesk installer's on-screen instructions to finish installation.

    The Spacedesk Windows installer with the Next button highlighted which steps you through the installation process.

  5. Open the Google Play store on your Android device.

  6. Search for Spacedesk. Select it when it appears in Google Play's search results.

    The Spacedesk app highlighted in Google Play search results.

  7. Tap Install on the Spacedesk app page, then wait for the app to download.

    The Spacedesk page with the Install button highlighted in the Google Play store.

  8. Verify that your Windows computer and Android tablet are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

  9. Open the Android app launcher and tap Spacedesk in the list of apps.

    The Android app launcher with the Spacedesk icon available.

  10. The Spacedesk app will show a list of computers on your local network. Tap the computer you want to use with your Android tablet.

    The Spacedesk Viewer application with a list of WIndows machines available. The one we're going to connect to is highlighted.

  11. Wait for your Android tablet will connect to your Windows computer as a display. This may take a several seconds. The screen on both your Android tablet and Windows computer may flash or go blank momentarily.

    The Spacedesk app used to show a second display on an Android tablet.

Your Windows desktop should now appear on your Android tablet. You can use it just as your would a secondary monitor. Screendesk supports touch input on the Android tablet, as well. You can further customize the experience in Display Settings in Windows.

Can a Tablet be Used as a Monitor?

Yes. While Windows handles this through screen-sharing and Apple has a feature for macOS and iPadOS called Sidecar, Android doesn't offer a similar official feature. When it comes to Android, third-party apps like Screendesk are the only option.

FAQ
  • What other apps can I use for using an Android tablet as a monitor?

    Screendesk is not the only app to support using an Android tablet as a monitor. Possible alternatives include Twomon, Splashtop, SecondScreen, and SuperDisplay. These are worth a try if Screendesk doesn't work on your computer.

  • How do I connect an Android tablet to a monitor?

    With some cables and adapters, you can connect an Android tablet to a monitor and mirror its screen there. The ones you need will depend on the connections available on both devices, but it's easiest if the monitor has an HDMI port to handle both picture and sound. USB-C-to-HDMI adapters are available at most electronics retailers.

