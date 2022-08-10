News > Smart & Connected Life Urbanista’s New Earbuds Love Sun as Much as You Do The 'world's first' solar-powered earbuds By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 11:43AM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming After last year’s launch of its Los Angeles line of solar-powered over-ear headphones, manufacturer Urbanista is going bigger, or rather, much smaller. The company has just announced the Phoenix line of solar-powered wireless earbuds, which is something of a first for the entire industry. These are technically the world’s first solar-powered earbuds, but with a slight caveat. The actual buds are not solar-powered; the charging case is. Urbanista This case soaks up the sun's rays to pack away 32 hours of playback on reserve, with the earbuds using eight hours at a time before needing a recharge in the case. This is extremely cool tech, with advanced Powerfoyle solar panels, but it does require users to keep the charging case out in the sun, which may not be super-convenient. However, since they are earbuds and, you know, stuck inside your ears, this case-adjacent tech makes sense. "Urbanista Phoenix really is a market-leading product, and we are excited to see how this shapes the future of our listening experiences in years to come," wrote Tuomas Lonka, Urbanista's Brand and Marketing Director. Urbanista's Phoenix wireless earbuds also have some other features to offer consumers, such as active noise cancelation (ANC) with a transparency mode, touch controls, voice assistant integration, and a dedicated app. Urbanista This app features an equalizer and indicators illustrating the current state of the case’s solar panels, among other functions. The Phoenix earphones are available in two colors, Midnight Black (black) and Desert Rose (pink.) Urbanista won’t ship these sun-soaking wonders until later in the year, costing around $150. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit