Urbanista's Nifty New Speaker Doesn't Ever Need an Outlet to Charge

Keep your outdoor barbecue going basically forever with this new solar speaker that's also waterproof, so if you're headed to the beach instead, you can still take along your tunes.



Swedish audio brand Urbanista just announced a new wireless speaker that significantly amps up the convenience factor.

The Malibu is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a twist, as it is solar-powered via Powerfoyle solar cell technology. The company's calling it the "world's first solar-charging wireless speaker," and, as such, this thing really never has to hit the power outlet, so long as it receives plenty of precious light. To that end, it'll charge via natural sunlight and indoor light, so this may be a product truly designed for a fast-paced modern lifestyle.

Urbanista Malibu. Urbanista

Once charged, expect around a day of use, but the battery won’t degrade if you are using the speaker in good light all the time. If you play your cards right, this speaker may never require a trip to the traditional power outlet throughout the entire lifespan of the device.

The Malibu is also fully waterproof and manufactured using recycled plastic and materials and boasts IP67 dust, sand, and dirt resistance. The company touts the speaker’s durability and portability, and it ships with an integrated lanyard for easy transport.

Of course, this is a speaker, so sound quality is important. It outputs 10W per channel, and you can string multiple units together via a stereo-link function. There’s even an integrated app for making EQ adjustments and tracking available power.

Urbanista’s Malibu wireless speaker will cost $150 when it officially launches worldwide at the end of September. It’ll be available in a trio of colors, including gray and black, to suit different tastes.