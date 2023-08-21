News > Home Theater & Entertainment Urbanista's Nifty New Speaker Doesn't Ever Need an Outlet to Charge The Malibu is solar-powered and waterproof By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 02:25PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Keep your outdoor barbecue going basically forever with this new solar speaker that's also waterproof, so if you're headed to the beach instead, you can still take along your tunes. Swedish audio brand Urbanista just announced a new wireless speaker that significantly amps up the convenience factor. The Malibu is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a twist, as it is solar-powered via Powerfoyle solar cell technology. The company's calling it the "world's first solar-charging wireless speaker," and, as such, this thing really never has to hit the power outlet, so long as it receives plenty of precious light. To that end, it'll charge via natural sunlight and indoor light, so this may be a product truly designed for a fast-paced modern lifestyle. Urbanista Malibu. Urbanista Once charged, expect around a day of use, but the battery won’t degrade if you are using the speaker in good light all the time. If you play your cards right, this speaker may never require a trip to the traditional power outlet throughout the entire lifespan of the device. The Malibu is also fully waterproof and manufactured using recycled plastic and materials and boasts IP67 dust, sand, and dirt resistance. The company touts the speaker’s durability and portability, and it ships with an integrated lanyard for easy transport. Of course, this is a speaker, so sound quality is important. It outputs 10W per channel, and you can string multiple units together via a stereo-link function. There’s even an integrated app for making EQ adjustments and tracking available power. Urbanista’s Malibu wireless speaker will cost $150 when it officially launches worldwide at the end of September. It’ll be available in a trio of colors, including gray and black, to suit different tastes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit