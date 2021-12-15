How to Upload Photos to Google Drive From iPhone

What to Know Upload photos to Google Drive by tapping the + symbol > Upload > Photos and Videos > tap each photo .

. Automatically back up all your photos by using Google Photos.

When backing up all your photos, consider upgrading to a paid Google Drive plan to gain more storage space.

This article shows you how to upload photos to Google Drive from your iPhone.



How Do I Mass Upload Photos to Google Drive From My iPhone?

Moving photos from your iPhone to Google Drive requires you to have the Google Drive app installed on your iPhone as well as have a Google account set up. From there, it's a fairly simple process once you know how. Here's what to do.



Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi before uploading multiple files as it can be slower and more time consuming when using cellular data.

On your iPhone, open the Google Drive app.

Tap the multicoloured + symbol.

Tap Upload.

Tap Photos and Videos.

Tap Allow Access to All Photos.

Browse your iPhone albums to find the photos you wish to upload to Google Drive.

To upload multiple photos at once, tap each one.

Tap Upload.

The photos will now be uploaded to your Google Drive account.

How Do I Automatically Sync Photos From iPhone to Google Drive?

To automatically have all your iPhone photos move to your Google Drive account, you need to use the Google Photos app for iOS. Here's how to set it up.



Generally, when using it for the first time, Google Photos automatically backs up all your photos but if it does not, follow these steps.

Open Google Photos.

Tap your profile image.

Tap Google Photos settings.

Tap Backup & Sync.

Toggle Backup & Sync to On.

Your photos will now be uploaded to Google Drive. This could take some time depending on how many photos you have on your iPhone.



Can I Upload All My Photos to Google Drive?

Yes, but there are some things to consider before doing so.

