This article explains how to upload 4K videos from a PC to YouTube.

How to Upload to YouTube in 4K From Your PC

To upload to YouTube in 4K from your PC, you need to export your video in 4K using the video editing software of your choice. It doesn’t matter what app you use for this, as long as it supports exporting in 4K.

For the best results, your video editing app should also support the MP4 file type, H.264 video codec, and AAC audio codec. You can upload 4K videos in different formats, including raw footage from your camera, and YouTube will process and convert it in most cases, but sticking to YouTube's recommendations minimizes the chance of upload errors.

Check YouTube’s list of supported file formats before you upload. If yours isn’t on the list, convert it before you upload. If you don’t have a video editing app, you can use a free video converter.

Here's how to upload to YouTube in 4K from your PC:



Using the video editing software of your choice, export your video with the following settings: File type : MP4

: MP4 Encoder : H.264

: H.264 Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 Frame Rate : Native (the frame rate used to record the video)

: Native (the frame rate used to record the video) Bit Rate : 85 Mbps

: 85 Mbps Audio Codec : AAC

: AAC Sample Rate : 44100 Hz

: 44100 Hz Bit Rate: 320+ Kbps Click the camera icon in the upper right corner of the YouTube website. Click Upload Video. Click Select Files. Locate and select your 4K video, and click Open. Your video will automatically start uploading, but you need to leave the browser window open. Enter a title and description, then scroll down. Adjust the audience settings if necessary, then click Next. Click Next. You can add subtitles, and end screen, or end cards here if you want to, but these aren’t required. Click Next. If YouTube has detected any copyright flags on your video by this point, they’ll appear on this screen. Click Public if you want the video to be publicly available. Select Private or Unlisted if you don't want the general public to see your video, and Schedule if you don't want to publish right away. Click Publish. Leave the window open while the video uploads. When the video is done uploading, you’ll see a message that it’s processing. You can close the window now, or leave it open for a visual indication of the processing time. It can take a long time for YouTube to process videos, and it won’t be available in 4K at first.

How to Upload Large 4K Video Files to YouTube

The process of uploading 4K videos to YouTube isn’t any different from uploading other videos, as long as you have encoded the video with the right settings. You also need to verify your YouTube account though, if you want to upload long videos. To verify a YouTube account, you need a phone number where you can receive calls or text messages.

Unverified accounts are limited to 15-minute uploads, while verified accounts can upload videos that are up to 12 hours long and 256 GB in size.

What Are the Best Export Settings for 4K YouTube Videos?

YouTube accepts a range of file types and settings, but they do have some recommendations that will help you avoid upload errors and make your videos look as good as they can on the platform.

For example, YouTube recommends the MP4 format, the H.264 video codec, and the AAC-LC audio codec. Sticking as close as possible to the recommended YouTube settings decreases the likelihood of running into any problems.

YouTube maintains a list of the recommended 4K settings. These are specifically for partners who use the YouTube Studio Content Manager, but you can use them as guidelines when exporting from your video editing software even if you aren’t a partner.