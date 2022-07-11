What to Know macOS Ventura is expected to be released in September 2022.

Prior to updating, make sure to back up your data.

Get the macOS Ventura beta profile from Apple's developer site, or search for macOS Ventura in the Mac App Store.

This article explains how to upgrade to macOS Ventura, including how to check compatibility and how to install the beta prior to the public release. Find out below if your Mac can handle the upgrade, and how to download and install Ventura if your Mac is up to the task.

macOS Ventura Compatibility

Recent versions of macOS like Catalina and Monterey maintained compatibility with Macs built within the last decade or so prior to their respective release dates, but Ventura is compatible with a narrower range of hardware. If your Mac was built within the last few years, it will work with Ventura. If you have an older Mac, then make sure to check the compatibility list, because there’s a good chance you’ll have to stick with Monterey for the time being.

You can click the Apple menu > About This Mac to see what model you have.

Here are the Macs that can upgrade to Ventura:

MacBook Air : 2018 and newer

: 2018 and newer MacBook Pro : 2017 and newer

: 2017 and newer Mac Mini : 2018 and newer

: 2018 and newer iMac : 2017 and newer

: 2017 and newer Mac Pro : 2019 and newer

: 2019 and newer MacBook : 2017 and newer

: 2017 and newer iMac Pro : 2017

: 2017 Mac Studio: 2022



How to Update to macOS Ventura

Once you know your Mac is compatible with macOS 13, you can follow these steps to download and install Ventura.



These instructions show how to install the macOS Venture beta. If you want the public release, and it’s available, search for macOS Ventura in the App store, click View, click Get, then skip to step eight.

Back up your Mac. Whether you’re installing a beta or the public release version of Ventura, it’s important to back up your data before you upgrade your operating system. If anything goes wrong during the upgrade, having a recent backup ensures you’ll be able to restore your data. Navigate to Apple's developer site, and click Account. You’ll need to enroll in the Apple beta program if you haven’t done so yet. Membership in the Apple developer program is also necessary prior to the release of the public beta. Click Downloads. Locate macOS 13 and click Install Profile. Click Save As. Click Save. Open macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg. The location of this file will vary depending on the download location you selected in the previous step. If you can't locate it, type the name of the file into Finder. Click Continue. Click Continue. Click Agree. Click Install. If you’re installing on a Macbook, make sure you’re plugged into power throughout the installation process to avoid damaging your computer by running out of power during the installation. Enter your password or authenticate with Touch ID. Click Download. Click Continue. Click Agree. Click Agree. Click Continue. Enter your password, and click Unlock. Wait for macOS to install. When it finishes, your Mac will reboot into macOS Ventura.