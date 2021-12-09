How to Upgrade to macOS Monterey

What to Know To find out if the upgrade is available, go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Software Update > Upgrade Now .

Alternatively, you can download the update from the Mac App Store.

Once downloaded, your Mac will automatically start the upgrade. Follow the prompts to complete the installation process.

This article walks you through where to find the macOS Monterey upgrade and how to install it on your computer, including some quick tips to follow if macOS Monterey won't install on your computer.

How Do I Get macOS Monterey?

MacOS Monterey is a free update for anyone with an eligible computer, and there are two ways you can get the update:

Click the Apple Menu and select System Preferences > Software Update. If the software update is available, you can click Upgrade Now to begin the download and installation process. Alternatively, you can download the update from the Mac App Store.

Regardless of how you get the upgrade, once you start the download process, Apple will automatically guide you through the download and installation process.

How Do You Install macOS Monterey?

The installation process for macOS Monterey is straightforward. Once you locate the update file and click Upgrade now the file will begin the download and installation process. After a few minutes, you'll start to see prompts which will walk you through installation.

Consider backing up your Mac before you begin the installation process. This way, if anything goes wrong with your installation, you'll have a backup copy of your data to reinstall so you don't lose anything,.

A few minutes after you click Upgrade Now you'll see an installation prompt. Click Continue to begin the installation process.

Then you're prompted to acknowledge and agree to the user license agreement. Read through the information provided and click Agree.and then click Agree again.

The next screen confirms where you want to install macOS Monterey. Make sure the correct drive is selected and click Continue.

You'll be prompted to enter your Apple credentials to continue the installation process. Enter them and click Unlock.

The installation process will begin. It could take some time for the file to download and install, depending on factors such as the speed of your internet connection and how much space is available on your computer. Once the installation is complete, you'll be prompted to restart your computer to finalize the installation process.

After you've restarted your computer, you'll be running macOS Monterey.



Why Won't macOS Monterey Install?

If you're having trouble installing macOS Monterey, there are few problems you could be running into: