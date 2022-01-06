How to Update Zoom on Your Desktop (Windows or Mac)

What to Know Open the Zoom application on your desktop PC and login as required.

Select your user icon in the top-right corner, then select Check for updates .

. Afterwards, setup an automated update schedule.

This guide will walk you through the steps on how to update Zoom on your desktop, whether you're using a Mac, Windows PC, or Linux system.

How Do You Update Zoom?

There are two ways to update Zoom: manually and automatically. Both are covered in their own individual steps below.



How Do I Update Zoom Manually?

Zoom should have an automatic update schedule setup, but if it doesn't, you can always update Zoom manually by using the following steps.

The below screenshots are from a Windows 10 PC, but the process for updating Zoom is identical on macOS and Linux, too.

Open the Zoom desktop client and login if required to do so. On the Zoom desktop application home screen, select your username icon in the top-right hand corner. From the drop-down menu, select Check for updates. If there is an update available, it should then be automatically downloaded. When prompted confirm that you want it to be installed.

When the update has finished applying, you will have the option of selecting a frequency for automatic updates, or turning it off entirely. If you don't want to perform a manual update again, consider setting it to remain updated without intervention.



Can Zoom Be Updated Automatically?

Zoom can be updated without any more input from you. Just run a manual update this one time, and then when given the option, tell Zoom to update automatically in the future.



How Do I Know If I Have the Latest Version of Zoom?

The quickest way to check if you have the latest update for Zoom, is to try to run an update. If there is one to download, you don't have the latest version. If there isn't, then you do have the latest version.