How to Update Zoom on Chromebook

How Do I Download the Latest Version of Zoom on a Chromebook?

The Chromebook Zoom app is slightly different than the browser add-on you would use on a Chrome browser on Mac or Windows. This guide will walk you through the process to make sure you have the latest version of Zoom on your Chromebook.

This article is only for Chromebooks. Here's how to update Zoom on Windows or a Mac.

Open the Chrome Web Store on your Chromebook by selecting the app menu icon at the lower left and searching for "Web Store". Select the Web Store icon to open it. Once the Web Store app opens, type "Zoom" into the search field. Scroll down until you see Zoom in the Apps section. Select it to open the Chrome Web Store app page for Zoom. Select the Zoom app and on the app page, select the Add to Chrome button. This will install the Zoom app onto your Chromebook. Before the Zoom app installs, you'll see a pop-up window asking you to approve permissions for the Zoom app to access your microphone and camera. Select Add app to complete the app installation process. If you've already installed the Zoom app on your Chromebook, then you'll see the Launch app button instead of the Add to Chrome button. If this is the case, you'll need to make sure you have the latest version from within the app itself or by restarting your system (see below).

How Do I Fix Zoom on My Chromebook?

If you're not sure if you have the latest version of the Zoom app on your Chromebook, there are a couple of ways you can do this automatically. But before you do so, you can check what version of the app you already have installed.

