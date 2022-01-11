Email, Messaging, & Video Calls > Video Calls How to Update Zoom on Chromebook How to get the latest version of Zoom on your Chromebook By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Video Calls Skype Facetime What to Know Install Zoom on your Chromebook from the Chrome Web Store.Check the version of your Zoom app in the Settings page on the About tab.Automatically update the Zoom app by restarting your Chromebook. This article helps you make sure you are running the latest version of Zoom on your Chromebook. How Do I Download the Latest Version of Zoom on a Chromebook? The Chromebook Zoom app is slightly different than the browser add-on you would use on a Chrome browser on Mac or Windows. This guide will walk you through the process to make sure you have the latest version of Zoom on your Chromebook. This article is only for Chromebooks. Here's how to update Zoom on Windows or a Mac. Open the Chrome Web Store on your Chromebook by selecting the app menu icon at the lower left and searching for "Web Store". Select the Web Store icon to open it. Once the Web Store app opens, type "Zoom" into the search field. Scroll down until you see Zoom in the Apps section. Select it to open the Chrome Web Store app page for Zoom. Select the Zoom app and on the app page, select the Add to Chrome button. This will install the Zoom app onto your Chromebook. Before the Zoom app installs, you'll see a pop-up window asking you to approve permissions for the Zoom app to access your microphone and camera. Select Add app to complete the app installation process. If you've already installed the Zoom app on your Chromebook, then you'll see the Launch app button instead of the Add to Chrome button. If this is the case, you'll need to make sure you have the latest version from within the app itself or by restarting your system (see below). How Do I Fix Zoom on My Chromebook? If you're not sure if you have the latest version of the Zoom app on your Chromebook, there are a couple of ways you can do this automatically. But before you do so, you can check what version of the app you already have installed. To check what version of the Zoom app you have installed on your Chromebook, select the app launch icon at the lower left of the window. Search for "Zoom" and launch the Zoom app. Select the gear icon at the upper right to access the Settings pages. In the Settings window, select the About page. You will see a line displaying the Version of your installed Zoom app. Compare this to the version displayed on the Chrome Web Store page for this app. The easiest way to update the Zoom app on your Chromebook is to restart it. Every time you restart your Chromebook, the system automatically checks that all apps are updated and will update them if they aren't the latest version. To restart your Chromebook, just select the right side of the toolbar, and select the power button to shut down your Chromebook. Restart it to update all apps. If you can't seem to log into a Zoom meeting using the installed Chrome Store app, you can always use the Join Meeting page on the Zoom website to connect to your meeting. This will trigger an installation of the Chrome app before you can connect to the meeting. This will also ensure you have the latest version. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit