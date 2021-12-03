What to Know On Windows, go to File > Account > Update Options > Update Now or Check for Updates . On Mac, go to Help > Check for Updates .

To upgrade to the latest version, purchase PowerPoint 2019 from Microsoft or subscribe to Microsoft 365.

Use the Microsoft AutoUpdate tool for Mac or Windows Update to keep all of your Microsoft Office apps up to date.

This article explains how to update PowerPoint and upgrade to the latest version. Instructions apply to PowerPoint 2019, 2016, 2013, and Microsoft Office 365.

How Can I Update My PowerPoint for Free?

No matter which version of PowerPoint you have, Microsoft has probably released a few updates since you installed it. If you have Microsoft 365, PowerPoint should install updates automatically by default as long as you're connected to the web, but you can also manually check for updates:

Open a new slide and select the File tab.

On Mac, go to Help > Check for Updates. You can also go to the App Store and look under Updates to see if PowerPoint updates are available.

Select Account.

In older versions of PowerPoint, select Help.

Select Update Options > Update Now or Check for Updates (depending on your version).

After PowerPoint installs updates, you'll be given the option to enable automatic updates (if it's not already enabled).

Mac users can download the Microsoft AutoUpdate tool to keep all of their Office apps up to date. You can also update Microsoft Office apps by running Windows Update.



How Do I Download the Latest Version of PowerPoint?

If you want to upgrade to a newer version of PowerPoint, you must purchase PowerPoint from Microsoft or subscribe to Microsoft 365. You can also purchase Office 2021 from Microsoft if you want Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint all in one package.

A Microsoft 365 subscription gives you access to all Office apps (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) for an annual fee. You can use the latest version of PowerPoint and try new features as they get released. The downside is you have to renew your subscription every year.

With the standalone version of PowerPoint, you'll still get occasional updates, but you may miss out on the newest features. The upside is you own the software, so you never need to renew the license. Either way, Microsoft offers free trials and discounts for students.

To see which version of PowerPoint you have, go to File > Account > About PowerPoint.

Do I Need to Update PowerPoint?

Microsoft occasionally releases patches to address bugs and make PowerPoint more reliable. These updates are usually minor, but they are still essential to keep PowerPoint functioning properly. Wherever you're having problems with PowerPoint, updating the program could resolve the issue.

Microsoft no longer releases updates for older versions of PowerPoint, so if you're still using a discontinued version like PowerPoint 2010, you should consider upgrading. More recent editions of the program, like PowerPoint 2019, feature tools and effects you won't find in outdated versions.