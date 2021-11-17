How to Update a HomePod Mini

What to Know Open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Select Update Available at the top of the Home tab.

at the top of the Home tab. Alternatively, select Home > Home Settings and choose Software Update .

> and choose . Tap Update All or Update.

This article explains how to manually update your HomePod mini. If you don’t have the automatic update feature turned on or don’t want to wait for the next update to happen, you can update your device manually. We’ll also explain how to turn on automatic updates if you haven’t yet done so.



How Do I Update HomePod Mini on iPhone?

First things first, make sure to update iOS on your iPhone. Updates for the HomePod mini depend on the most recent version of iOS on your iPhone.



Open the Home app and tap the Home tab at the bottom. If a software update is available, you’ll see this at the top of the Home screen. Tap Update Available.

Alternatively, tap the Home icon on the top left. You can do this from either the Home or Rooms tab at the bottom. Choose Home Settings.

Scroll down and select Software Update.

If you have more than one HomePod, you can view which will receive the update by tapping More. All HomePods in the list will receive the update at the same time.

Tap either Update All next to Update Available or Update next to the HomePod at the bottom.

After reviewing the Terms and Conditions, tap Agree.



Your HomePod should begin the update process.



How Do I Update HomePod Mini on iPad or Mac?

You can also update your HomePod mini to the latest version using the Home app on your iPad or your Mac.



Open the Home app and select Home on the left. If a software update is available, you’ll see this at the top of the Home screen. Select Update Available.

Alternatively, you can tap or click the Home icon at the top and select Home Settings.

Then, choose Software Update.

When the Software Update screen displays, you can view all HomePods receiving the update, if you own more than one. Select More on the bottom right. All HomePods in the list will receive the update at the same time.

When you’re ready, press either Update All next to Update Available or Update next to the HomePod at the bottom. Review the Terms and Conditions and tap Agree.



Your HomePod should begin the update process.



How Long Does a HomePod Mini Take to Update?

Depending on how large the update is, it can take several minutes to update the HomePod mini. You’ll see a spinning white light on the top of the HomePod as the update is being applied.

Important Be sure to keep your HomePod mini plugged in while it’s updating.

When the update is complete, you’ll see a message in the Software Update section of the Home app. Tap Updated Recently to review the details.



How Do I Update HomePod Mini Automatically?

It’s important to keep your HomePod mini updated to the latest version of iOS, just like your iPhone or iPad. If you’d rather set up automatic updates for your HomePod, then you never have to worry about manually updating it.



Open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Go to the same area you visited to manually update the HomePod mini as described above, House icon > Home Settings.

Select Software Update.

Under Automatic Updates at the top, turn on the toggle next to HomePod.



With automatic updates turned on, your HomePod will receive the updates when they are available.

