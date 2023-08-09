How to Update Google Play Store

What to Know Manually: Google Play Store > Settings > About > Update Play Store .

> > > . Alternatively: Download and install the latest version of the Google Play Store with an APK file from a third-party site.

To fix update failures, check the network, clear the Google Play Store cache, or revert the Play Store app to the default version.

This article will show you how to keep the Google Play Store updated so you can download everything Google offers.

Update Google Play Store From Settings

The Google Play Store app usually updates automatically in the background. But you can also preemptively install it from the Play Store Settings menu.

Open the Google Play Store app. Select the Profile icon on the top-right of the screen. Select Settings. Select About in the Settings screen. The Play Store version number is listed here. Choose Update Play Store. If the Play Store is current, a message will confirm it. Otherwise, Android will download and install the latest version after an on-screen prompt.

Note: Ensure that the Auto-update apps (Under Settings > Network preferences ) option is set to Over any network or Over Wi-Fi only, depending on your preferences.

Update Google Play Store With an APK File

Though updating the Google Play Store is painless and may not need your intervention, some issues may force you to update it with a source file. That means installing an APK file from a trusted source.

Open any browser on your Android and head to APK Mirror. Note: APK Mirror curates APK files of mostly free Android apps and has a no-piracy policy. It also checks all APK files before publishing them. APKPure is an alternative site for APK files. The Google Play Store is the safest source for Android apps, failing which, you have to fall back on third-party sites. While these sites can be safe, please do your due diligence before downloading anything. Search for "Google Play Store APK." Scroll through the search results and choose the latest version of the Play Store. Select the Download button. APK files are usually downloaded directly to an Android device. Tap on the downloaded file to install the app and update the Google Play Store.

How to Troubleshoot Failed Updates of the Google Play Store

A failed Google Play Store update can be irritating because it's the repository for every app on your device. Try these troubleshooting methods to get it working again.

Re-check Your Network

See if a simple re-start of your Android device makes the problem disappear. Then, check your internet connection. Go to Google Play Store > Settings > Network preferences > App download preference and Auto-update apps to ensure the auto-update settings are set to the correct network. You can try both Mobile data and Wi-Fi if either one fails. Preferably, switch to a more reliable Wi-Fi network. If there are issues with the bandwidth, you will have to troubleshoot your network.

Also, disable any VPN that may be on your device.

Clear the Play Store Cache

Clearing the Google Play Store cache can help it start with a clean slate and fix problems with the app, such as update errors, slow performance, and crashes.

Open Settings on your Android. Select Apps > App management. Scroll down the list of apps and tap on Google Play Store. Select Storage usage > Clear Cache > Clear data. Relaunch Google Play Store and attempt the updates download again.

Uninstall Google Play Store Updates

Restoring Google Play Store to its default version can remove any errors in previous update files. You can then refresh the Play Store app with the latest update files again. Reverting the Play Store will not have any effect on your existing apps.

Go to Settings > Apps > App management. Select Google Play Store from the list of apps. Select the three-dotted icon on the top-right. Tap Uninstall updates. Go to the Google Play Store and update the app from its settings as mentioned before.