What to Know To untag yourself, find the photo and click Tag Photo > X next to your name > Finished Tagging .

. To untag someone else, follow the same process and click the X next to their name.

This article teaches you how to untag yourself or someone else on Facebook. It also looks at why you may wish to do so.



How to Untag Yourself

If someone has tagged you on a photo or post on Facebook and you're not happy with it being linked to you, a quick fix is moments away. Here's how to untag yourself on Facebook.

On Facebook, click Photos. To find a post that you don't wish to have tagged, click Posts. Find the photo you wish to untag. Click Tag Photo. Click the X next to your name. Click Finished Tagging to finish editing the tags on the photo. You have now been untagged from the photo or post.

How to Untag Someone Else

If you would rather untag someone else from your photo or post, the process is nearly the same.



Click the image, then instead of clicking the X next to your name, click it next to the person you wish to remove.



The photo will now no longer be available through their profile.



What Else Can I Do to Stop People Tagging Me?

If someone keeps tagging you to photos or posts and you don't want them to, you have some options. Here are some ideas of what to do.



Talk to the person . Send a message to the person who tagged you and ask them to take it down. If it's a friend, they should understand.

. Send a message to the person who tagged you and ask them to take it down. If it's a friend, they should understand. Block the person who tagged you. It's best to talk about it but if need be, block the person. They won't be able to tag you on any photos or posts, and they will be unable to contact you.

It's best to talk about it but if need be, block the person. They won't be able to tag you on any photos or posts, and they will be unable to contact you. Report them. If the post or photo is abusive, contact Facebook. This only works for anything that is considered abusive or against Facebook's community standards, and should be a last resort.



Why Would I Want to Be Untagged?

Everyone uses Facebook differently which means tagging is treated differently too. Here's a look at why some users may not want to be tagged on Facebook.



Privacy issues . Some people don't want every social occasion attached to their Facebook profile so they may prefer any photos to be taken at the event to be kept private and away from their profile.

. Some people don't want every social occasion attached to their Facebook profile so they may prefer any photos to be taken at the event to be kept private and away from their profile. To avoid spam . People may end up tagging you into a lot of posts or photos, and you may prefer to keep things more streamlined and spam free on your news feed.

. People may end up tagging you into a lot of posts or photos, and you may prefer to keep things more streamlined and spam free on your news feed. A break up. Just broken up with someone? You probably want to remove evidence of them from your Facebook profile too. While you may not wish to block them (yet), untagging their photos and posts may help you feel better.