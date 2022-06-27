News > Phones Unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G Finally Available Choose your telecom provider, as nature intended By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 11:49AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Smartphone exclusivity deals with telecom providers may be great for the companies involved, but they aren’t so great for garden variety consumers. Case in point? The OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched as a T-Mobile exclusive in April, leaving those tied to other providers out in the cold. Fortunately, OnePlus has just rectified this issue, finally unlocking the phone so it works with most telecommunication carriers, as announced in an email to Lifewire. OnePlus OnePlus notes that this new unlocked version of the phone is compatible with many of the major players in the space, including Mint Mobile, GoogleFi, Metro, Simple Mobile, and more. The phone is available for AT&T subscribers, but you’ll only be able to connect to 4G, eliminating a key feature of the device. As for other key features, this is a budget-friendly handset with a surprisingly robust list of specs. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a quick-charging 4,500 mAh battery, a 64 MP primary lens camera, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD display. The phone also boasts some gaming-centric features, such as an Andreo 619 GPU for stable graphics, a chipset that prioritizes low latency, and a gaming mode wrapped into the OS for further enhancements. Not bad for a $300 phone. The unlocked version of the Nord N20 is now available at Best Buy, Amazon, Mint Mobile, and online via OnePlus. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit