Unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G Finally Available

Smartphone exclusivity deals with telecom providers may be great for the companies involved, but they aren’t so great for garden variety consumers.

Case in point? The OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched as a T-Mobile exclusive in April, leaving those tied to other providers out in the cold. Fortunately, OnePlus has just rectified this issue, finally unlocking the phone so it works with most telecommunication carriers, as announced in an email to Lifewire.

OnePlus

OnePlus notes that this new unlocked version of the phone is compatible with many of the major players in the space, including Mint Mobile, GoogleFi, Metro, Simple Mobile, and more. The phone is available for AT&T subscribers, but you’ll only be able to connect to 4G, eliminating a key feature of the device.

As for other key features, this is a budget-friendly handset with a surprisingly robust list of specs. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a quick-charging 4,500 mAh battery, a 64 MP primary lens camera, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD display.

The phone also boasts some gaming-centric features, such as an Andreo 619 GPU for stable graphics, a chipset that prioritizes low latency, and a gaming mode wrapped into the OS for further enhancements. Not bad for a $300 phone.

The unlocked version of the Nord N20 is now available at Best Buy, Amazon, Mint Mobile, and online via OnePlus.