How to Unlock the Touchpad on a Lenovo Laptop

What to Know Press the key with a touchpad icon, or reboot your PC. If you have an external mouse, go to Settings > Devices > Touchpad > On .

Press the Windows key + I , type touchpad , select Turn the touchpad on or off , and press the spacebar to toggle the Touchpad switch On .

If you're having trouble with a USB or wireless mouse, enable Bluetooth, check the physical connection, and check the battery.



This article explains how to unlock the mouse on a Lenovo laptop. These instructions apply to the built-in trackpad on all Lenovo laptops as well as external mice.

Why Is My Touchpad Not Working on My Lenovo Laptop?

If your laptop's trackpad is locked, it could be due to a few reasons:

The trackpad is disabled

Conflicts with an external device

Missing or outdated device drivers

Faulty hardware

Some Lenovo laptops include TrackPoint, a miniature pointing stick embedded between the G and H keys. If the trackpad is locked, try using TrackPoint to troubleshoot the issue.

How Do I Enable My Touchpad on My Lenovo Laptop?

Just as there are multiple reasons why your laptop mouse is locked, there are a few different ways to fix it. You may need to try more than one method:



Enable the touchpad with the keyboard. Some Lenovo laptops have a shortcut key which disables and enables the trackpad. Look for a key with an icon that looks like a touchpad. If your computer has this key, it will probably be assigned to one of the function keys in the top row, so you must hold down the Fn key and then press the button (e.g. FN+F6).

Enable the touchpad in Windows Settings. If the touchpad is locked, but you can use an external mouse or TrackPoint, go to Start Menu > Settings > Devices > Touchpad and make sure the switch is set to On. You can also access the touchpad settings using only the keyboard (see the section below).

If you're having problems scrolling, go to Settings > Devices > Mouse to adjust the scrolling settings. Reboot your PC. Restarting your laptop will enable the trackpad and clear any minor technical hiccups.

Check the mouse settings. Open the Control Panel and go to Hardware and Sound > Mouse. The options you see will depend on your laptop and your mouse. If you see an option to disable the touchpad when an external device is connected, make sure it's turned off.

Update Windows drivers. If you can, go to the Device Manager and find your touchpad under Human Interface Devices or Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click the hardware name and select Update Driver. If you get an error, try installing the drivers manually.

Check for Windows updates. If possible, update Windows so you have the latest firmware for your laptop. You will need an external mouse.

Get your laptop repaired by Lenovo. Still having problems? You probably have a hardware issue. If your Lenovo laptop is still under warranty, then you may be able to get it repaired for free.



How to Enable the Touchpad With the Keyboard

If your keyboard doesn't have a shortcut key for enabling the touchpad, you can still access the trackpad settings using the keyboard:



Press the Windows key+I to bring up Windows Settings.

Type touchpad, then use the arrow keys to select Turn the touchpad on or off and press Enter.

Press the spacebar on your keyboard to toggle the Touchpad switch On.



How to Troubleshoot an External Mouse

Here are some steps you can try if you're having trouble with a USB or Bluetooth mouse: