How to Unlock Google Pixel Without Password

What to Know Use fingerprint sensor/face unlock if available. If not, reset and restore your phone.

Navigate to the Pixel repair tool website, connect your Pixel via USB, and follow the on-screen prompts to reset.

Manual reset: Turn off your phone > press and hold Power and Volume Down > Recovery Mode > press Power and Volume Up > Wipe data/factory reset



This article explains how to unlock a Google Pixel without the password, including tips for how to unlock your Pixel phone if you’ve forgotten the password, and what to do if you can’t unlock the phone.

How Do You Unlock a Google Pixel If You Forgot Your Password?

If you’ve forgotten the password to your Google Pixel, there are a few ways to unlock it. These options are only available if you set them up prior to forgetting your password.

If you didn’t set up any of the alternative unlocking methods prior to forgetting the password for your Google Pixel, then there is no way to unlock it.

Here are the different ways you can unlock a Google Pixel without the password:

Fingerprint sensor : Every Pixel phone has a fingerprint sensor, aside from the Pixel 4. The sensor is located in the screen of the Pixel 6 and on the back side of other Pixels. You can touch your fingertip to the sensor to unlock your Pixel if this feature is enabled.

: Every Pixel phone has a fingerprint sensor, aside from the Pixel 4. The sensor is located in the screen of the Pixel 6 and on the back side of other Pixels. You can touch your fingertip to the sensor to unlock your Pixel if this feature is enabled. Face unlock : Pixel 4 includes a face unlock feature. If you set this up prior to forgetting your password, you can pick up your Pixel and hold it in front of your face to unlock.

: Pixel 4 includes a face unlock feature. If you set this up prior to forgetting your password, you can pick up your Pixel and hold it in front of your face to unlock. Pattern unlock: If you enabled pattern unlock, you can trace your chosen pattern on the lock screen instead of entering a password.

How Do You Unlock a Google Phone Without the Password?

The only way to regain access to your phone without password or alternative unlocking method is to perform a factory reset. If you backed up your phone prior to forgetting the password, you can restore it after performing the factory reset.

There are three ways to reset a Google Pixel if you’ve forgotten the password. You can use the web-based Pixel repair tool from Google, Google Find My Phone, or you can use the phone’s built-in recovery mode. The web-based tool is the best option, because it installs the latest version of Android in addition to factory resetting your phone. If you use the other options, you’ll need to update Android manually after resetting your phone.

The Google Find My Phone option requires you to have access to your Google account, while the other two methods require you to have physical access to your Pixel phone.

How to Unlock a Pixel Phone With the Pixel Repair Tool

The Pixel repair tool is primarily designed to update Android if you’re having problems, but it can also factory reset your phone if you’ve forgotten your password. It is functionally similar to resetting with Google Find My Phone or the system recovery menu, but it installs the latest version of Android in addition to resetting your phone.

Google recommends you back up your Pixel before you use the repair tool, but that isn’t possible if you don’t know your PIN or password and can’t unlock the phone. If you’ve never backed up your Pixel, all of your data will be lost when you reset it.

Here’s how to unlock a Pixel phone with the Pixel repair tool:



On your computer, navigate to the Pixel repair tool site using a compatible web browser. Click Select Your Carrier. Select your carrier. Click Get Started. Turn your phone off.

Click Next. Press and hold the power and volume down buttons on your Pixel until the phone turns on and enters fastboot mode Use the volume buttons to highlight Rescue Mode, and select it with the power button. Connect your phone to your computer with a USB cable. Return to the Pixel repair website on your computer, and click Connect phone. Click Factory reset and reinstall. This will remove all the data from your phone, factory reset it, and install the latest version of Android. If you haven't backed up your phone, you will lose your photos, settings, and other information that's contained on the phone. Click Confirm. Leave your Pixel connected to your computer during the reset and reinstallation process. After the process has finished, you can restore your backup if you have one.

How to Factory Reset a Google Pixel Using Google Find My Device

If you’ve forgotten the PIN to unlock your Pixel, you can perform a factory reset using the Google Find My Device website.



If you use this method, it will restore the version of Android that came with your phone. You will need to download and install updates manually in addition to restoring your backup if you have one.

Navigate to the Google Find My Device website. Click your phone in the upper left corner of the site. Click Erase Device. Click Erase Device again. Your phone will be reset after you complete this step, and any data stored on the phone will be erased.

After your Pixel has been reset, you will have to set it up and install your backup if you have one.

How to Factory Reset a Google Pixel Using Recovery Mode

If you have access to your Pixel, you can perform a factory reset using recovery mode. This mode is built right into the phone, and you can access it even if you’ve forgotten your phone’s password or PIN.

If you use this method, it will restore the version of Android that came with your phone. You will need to download and install updates manually in addition to restoring your backup if you have one.

Here’s how to factory reset a Pixel using recovery mode:

