Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Unlock an Amazon Fire Tablet Here are several ways to unlock the tablet, even if you've forgotten your PIN By Andrew Martins Andrew Martins Twitter Writer Ramapo College of New Jersey Andrew Martins is an award-winning journalist with a decade of professional experience and a life-long passion for technology. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Unlock Fire Tablet Reset Forgotten PIN/Password Frequently Asked Questions What to Know When the tablet has a PIN or password enabled, just enter either the PIN or password from the lock screen.Missing password/PIN: Enter the incorrect password/PIN five times. Tap Reset Your Pin or Reset Your Password.Then, enter Amazon credentials > Continue > Set up new PIN or password. This article explains the different lock screen options of an Amazon Fire tablet and how to set them. It will also go over how to unlock your device if you forget your code. How Do You Unlock a Locked Amazon Fire Tablet? With a password on your lock screen, turn on the device and enter the password to gain access. With a PIN, turn on the device and enter the PIN to gain access. How to Reset a Lock Screen PIN or Password on an Amazon Fire Tablet If you've forgotten the password or PIN for your Fire tablet, can still gain access to your device by completing the following steps. While at the lock screen, input the wrong password or PIN five times. Select Reset Your Pin or Reset Your Password. Enter your Amazon account password and tap Continue. Select a new PIN or Password and select Finish. How to Lock the Screen on an Amazon Fire Tablet FAQ How do I unlock an Amazon Fire tablet without a password? You need your password or PIN to unlock a Fire tablet if those options are set. To turn them off so you don't need to use them in the future, go to Settings > Security & Privacy and turn off the toggle next to Lock Screen and Passcode. You will need to enter your existing password or PIN to disable the feature. How do I reset an Amazon Fire tablet? You can reset newer Amazon Fire tablets by going to Settings > Device Options > Reset to Factory Defaults > Reset. If you don't have these options, go to Settings gear > More > Device > Reset to Factory Defaults > Erase everything. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit