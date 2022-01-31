News > Software & Apps Unlisted Apps Can Now Be Distributed to the Apple App Store The only way to find them will be with a direct link By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 31, 2022 12:13PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Unlisted apps won't appear in the App Store or be searchable, but Apple believes they'll be a useful way to distribute something to a much more focused user base. According to Apple, unlisted app distribution would be handy for sharing apps used for research studies, employee resources, and more. Basically, any situation where you might want to limit an app's reach to very specific individuals or a small group of people. All you have to do is give them the app's link, which can be used either in the App Store, Apple Business Manager, or School Manager. James Yarema / Unsplash Developers interested in getting an unlisted link for their app will have to request one from Apple directly. Once approved, and once a link is provided, all that's needed is to share the link with the intended people. If the app is already on the App Store, it will still use the same link—it just won't show up on lists or in searches anymore. Apple cautions that anyone with the link (intended or not) will be able to find the app, so it might be necessary to add additional methods to prevent unwanted downloads. This could be anything from carefully guarding the link to requiring a sign-in to use the app, but Apple itself doesn't provide any extra options. If, for any reason, you have an app you'd like to have unlisted but still available for a very specific audience, you can request a link from Apple now. The unlisted app link option is available for all regions that support the Apple App Store. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit