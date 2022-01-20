What to Know About Connecting to a Hidden Network

A hidden network is a wireless network which has been configured to not broadcast its network name (also known as SSID). That means it's effectively hidden unless you know where to look as it won't show up alongside other networks.



What Is a Hidden Network Used For?

In the past, hidden networks were frequently used as a way to add an extra layer of security because no one could see they existed. In reality, it doesn't add much security at all and most users are recommended to have secure passwords in place instead.



However, a hidden network is still used for various purposes. These can be to keep a network list tidy such as in a busy apartment building where you don't wish to advertise a network you only use for a couple of your own devices.



Similarly, in a work environment, it can be useful to have a guest network on display for visitors while hiding a network only used for employees.



What Does It Mean When There Is a Hidden Network?

A hidden network doesn't really operate any differently to a regular network. The only difference is it isn't broadcasting its network name to anyone browsing for a network. However, there is software available which can show hidden networks. Showing a hidden network doesn't mean you can (or should) connect it to since you'd still need the password in order to connect.



A hidden network is no more or less safe to connect to than a regular network. What's important is knowing who owns and controls the network.



Why Is There a Hidden Network on My Wi-Fi?

Unless you have set your Wi-Fi router to be hidden, any hidden networks you come across via apps or elsewhere isn't actually being broadcast by your Wi-Fi networking equipment.



Instead, you are able to view the networks near to your location so you can choose to connect to them. A hidden network is only visible if you use a dedicated app such as iStumbler to view all available networks near your location.



If you do come across one, it won't interfere with your connection unless you try to join it.

Should You Connect to Hidden Networks?

Technically, there's no harm in connecting to hidden networks providing, of course, you know the origins of the network. Obviously, if you've set up the hidden network yourself, it's safe to use. For unknown ones, it's important to know what you're getting into.



Connecting to a hidden network is slightly different to joining a regular one, as it's hidden. You need to know the network name, security type, and security key information. These will be provided to you by the network administrator.



It's fairly simple to connect to a hidden network in Windows.



How to Connect to a Hidden Network on a Mac