How to Unblock Someone on TikTok Everything you need to know about blocking and unblocking on TikTok

Unblock Someone Find Your Blocked List Can You Block and Unblock? What Happens When You Block Someone? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know From the person's profile: Tap the three-dotted button, choose Unblock.To see everyone you've blocked: Settings and privacy > Privacy > Blocked accounts. This article details the various ways you can unblock and block someone on the TikTok app. We'll also look at what blocking someone really does. How to Unblock Someone on TikTok One way to unblock someone so you can both engage with each other again and see videos they've posted, is to visit their profile and tap Unblock. Use the search function at the top of the Home or Discover tab to search for and select the person you've blocked. You should see a Blocked by you message under their username. Forget their username? See the next set of steps below to pull up your blocked list. Tap the three-dotted menu at the top right of their profile. Tap Unblock from the pop-up menu. How Do I Find My Blocked List on TikTok? The other way to unblock someone is to locate them from your blocked list in the app's settings. Going this route is ideal if you're curious how many people you've blocked or if you don't remember the user's information. Tap Profile from the bottom menu. Select the three-lined menu at the top, and then tap Settings and privacy from the pop-up menu. Open the Privacy settings. Scroll down and tap Blocked accounts. Tap Unblock next to the user you want to unblock. Can You Block and Unblock on TikTok? Yes, TikTok supports blocking other users, which means you can block and unblock someone whenever you want. Here's how to block someone on TikTok: Locate the person's profile. If you're already on one of their videos, tap their profile image to open their profile, or search for their username from one of the search bars. Tap the three-dotted button at the top right, and then select Block from the pop-up menu. Finally, tap Confirm to add them to your block list. Block Lots of People at Once If you're dealing with comments posted on one of your own videos, you can block people in bulk: Long-press one of the comments. Choose Manage multiple comments. Tap each comment that belongs to the accounts you want to block. You can select up to 100 accounts at once. Go to More > Block accounts. What Happens When You Block Someone on TikTok? When you block a TikTok user, you're disabling their ability to view your videos or engage with you via direct messages, comments, follows, or likes. TikTok does not notify them that you've blocked them. You won't see their videos and you won't run across their content in the Home tab, either. If you visit their page, it will say "No videos yet" (even if they have some). You might not be able to kick someone off of TikTok, but you can, essentially, kick them off the app for you. FAQ How do I block a sound on TikTok? You can request not to see any videos containing a specific sound sample. Tap and hold on a video containing the one you want to mute, and then go to Not Interested > Hide videos with this sound. How do I block a hashtag on TikTok? Unlike Twitter, you can't directly block a hashtag on TikTok. Parents can put some limits on what their teens see using TikTok's parental controls, but you can't otherwise avoid a hashtag you don't like.