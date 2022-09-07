How to Unblock Someone On Messenger

What to Know Mobile: Chats > profile picture > Privacy > Blocked Accounts > Unblock Messages and Calls > Unblock .



> > > . Web: Chats > Preferences > Manage Blocking > Blocking > Block messages > Edit .

> > > > > . Desktop: Click profile picture > Preferences > Account Settings > Blocking > Block Messages > Unblock.

This article explains how to unblock someone on Facebook Messenger.

How Do I Unblock Someone on Facebook Messenger?

If you've put someone into digital timeout and want to give them a second chance, how you do it depends on the platform you use.

Unblocking In the Facebook Messenger App

The mobile app makes it easy to unblock in just a few taps.

In the app, tap your profile picture in the top left part of the screen. Once in the Chats menu, tap Privacy to gain access to your app's privacy settings. Once in the Privacy page, tap Blocked accounts. From here, tap the person you'd like to unblock. Confirm your selection.

How to Unblock On the Facebook Website

You can easily unblock someone you've blocked on Messenger right from Facebook's site.

Click the Messenger icon on the top right of the screen. Then click the three-dot menu and select Block settings. Click the Edit button to the right of Block users. Once at the Block messages pop-up menu, click See your blocked list to see who you've blocked. Find the individual you want to unblock and click the Unblock button to the right of their profile picture and name.

How to Unblock On Messenger's Website

In addition to unblocking on Facebook itself, you can unblock right from Messenger's site, too.

While Messenger on the web, click your profile picture in the top left and select Preferences. On the Preferences prompt, scroll down to the bottom and click Manage blocking. By clicking Manage blocking, you are redirected to the Blocking settings of your Facebook account. From here, click Block messages > See your blocked list. At the following prompt, find the person you'd like to unblock and click the Unblock button next to their name and profile picture.

How to Unblock In the Messenger Desktop App

Unblocking can be done from the Messenger app on your computer:

Click your profile picture in the bottom left corner of the Messenger app and select Preferences.

At the Preferences screen, select Account Settings. This will open your default browser and take you to your Facebook account settings. Once at the Settings page for your Facebook profile, select Blocking. Once at the Blocking page, select the Edit button to the right of Block messages. Select See your blocked list, and then just click Unblock next to the person you want to unblock.