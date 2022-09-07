Social Media > Facebook How to Unblock Someone On Messenger You can unblock from mobile and desktop apps, as well as from the web By Andrew Martins Andrew Martins Twitter Writer Ramapo College of New Jersey Andrew Martins is an award-winning journalist with a decade of professional experience and a life-long passion for technology. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section How to Unblock Unblock in the App Unblock From Facebook's Site Unblock From Messenger's Site Unblock From the Desktop App Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Mobile: Chats > profile picture > Privacy > Blocked Accounts > Unblock Messages and Calls > Unblock.Web: Chats > Preferences > Manage Blocking > Blocking > Block messages > Edit.Desktop: Click profile picture > Preferences > Account Settings > Blocking > Block Messages > Unblock. This article explains how to unblock someone on Facebook Messenger. How Do I Unblock Someone on Facebook Messenger? If you've put someone into digital timeout and want to give them a second chance, how you do it depends on the platform you use. Unblocking In the Facebook Messenger App The mobile app makes it easy to unblock in just a few taps. In the app, tap your profile picture in the top left part of the screen. Once in the Chats menu, tap Privacy to gain access to your app's privacy settings. Once in the Privacy page, tap Blocked accounts. From here, tap the person you'd like to unblock. Confirm your selection. How to Unblock On the Facebook Website You can easily unblock someone you've blocked on Messenger right from Facebook's site. Click the Messenger icon on the top right of the screen. Then click the three-dot menu and select Block settings. Click the Edit button to the right of Block users. Once at the Block messages pop-up menu, click See your blocked list to see who you've blocked. Find the individual you want to unblock and click the Unblock button to the right of their profile picture and name. How to Unblock On Messenger's Website In addition to unblocking on Facebook itself, you can unblock right from Messenger's site, too. While Messenger on the web, click your profile picture in the top left and select Preferences. On the Preferences prompt, scroll down to the bottom and click Manage blocking. By clicking Manage blocking, you are redirected to the Blocking settings of your Facebook account. From here, click Block messages > See your blocked list. At the following prompt, find the person you'd like to unblock and click the Unblock button next to their name and profile picture. How to Unblock In the Messenger Desktop App Unblocking can be done from the Messenger app on your computer: Click your profile picture in the bottom left corner of the Messenger app and select Preferences. At the Preferences screen, select Account Settings. This will open your default browser and take you to your Facebook account settings. Once at the Settings page for your Facebook profile, select Blocking. Once at the Blocking page, select the Edit button to the right of Block messages. Select See your blocked list, and then just click Unblock next to the person you want to unblock. FAQ Why can't I unblock someone on Facebook Messenger? If you don't see the option to unblock some on Messenger, it could be because you blocked them on Facebook. Unblock them on Facebook and try again. How do I know if I've been blocked on Facebook Messenger? To find out if you've been blocked on Facebook Messenger, send the person a message. If it goes through, they haven't blocked you. If you can view the person's Facebook profile, they may have blocked you on Messenger but not on Facebook. How do I delete messages on Facebook Messenger? To delete messages in the Facebook Messenger app, tap and hold a message, then tap Remove > Remove for You. On Facebook.com, hover the cursor over a message and select the three dots > Remove. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit