uBreakiFix and Samsung Want You to Recycle Your Old Devices

If you need to get rid of (almost) any electronics, bring them in

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2022 10:59AM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

A new partnership between Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion aims to make it easier for everyone to recycle their old electronics—with some exceptions.

According to the announcement, the partnership works because uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores will act as a drop-off point. You bring the old or broken electronics you don't want to (or can't) use anymore to them, and they send everything off to a Samsung recycling partner. From there, everything is stripped down, and the various components and materials will be repurposed for use in future products.

Circuit boards of computer hard drives, cables, connections and terminals

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

According to uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto, the hope is that this will give people with boxes and drawers of devices they don't know how to get rid of a way to, well, get rid of them. In general, the program is designed to make it easier for everyone in North America (and the northern part of South America) to recycle their old gear. With hundreds of locations available, it will probably be easier to find one of these locations than trying to sleuth out a recycling center that takes a specific kind of hardware.

uBreakiFix won't take every conceivable thing you might want to bring into them, but the list of what's accepted is pretty substantial. Cell phones, desktop computers and flat-panel monitors, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, etc.—if it's electronic, there's a pretty good chance they'll make it go away for you. However, there are limitations like TV sets, anything that contains liquids or gases, loose batteries, e-cigarettes, etc.

Recycling mobile and smart phones

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

You can bring any accepted electronics into your local uBreakiFix or Asurion stores now, at no cost. Though it's recommended that you remove all personal data from your devices before handing them over.

Was this page helpful?