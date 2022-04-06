News > Smart & Connected Life Uber Is Bringing Rail and Plane Tickets to Its UK App And car rentals, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2022 11:56AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Uber users in the UK are about to get a few more travel options, as the app is getting new features for setting up non-rideshare forms of travel. In a recent announcement, Uber states that it's adding the ability for users to book travel tickets for airlines, coach buses, and trains—along with car rentals—but only in the UK. The aim is to provide UK residents with a way to set up all of their cross and inter-country travel needs in a single place, on top of also having an Uber driver waiting for them once they disembark. Nathan Stirk / Contributor / Getty Images According to Uber, the company itself won't be supplying the tickets or rental cars, and will instead act as a go-between for other transportation providers. It hasn't revealed the names of any of these partner companies just yet, but it says it will confirm everyone that's onboard "in the coming months." Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty Images "Everyone values the freedom to make travel arrangements in a simple and convenient way, which is why we're excited to become a one-stop shop for all your travel needs," said Uber's UK, Northern & Eastern Europe Regional General Manager, Jamie Heywood, in the press release, "You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services, and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression." The expectation is that Uber users in the UK will be able to use the app to book their train and airline tickets "later this summer." So far, it has not stated (or even implied) whether or not similar functions will be added to the app in other regions. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit