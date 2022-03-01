News > Software & Apps Uber Adds New 'Explore' Feature to Its App Buy tickets and book reservations in a new tab By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 1, 2022 12:35PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Uber is launching a new feature called Uber Explore, which allows people to search through nearby events and make reservations. Explore will appear as a new tab within the app and will have everything categorized, such as a section for nearby bars, concerts, restaurants, and more. On top of that, Uber Explore will have four unique features, including one-click rides, special discounts on rides, and a personalized feed. Uber Similar to other event apps, Uber Explore will have directions to locations, and people can upload photos and write reviews. You will also get special discounts based on popular places in your area; Uber provided the example of people getting 15 percent off their rides through these deals. Other features include the aforementioned one-click rides, which allows you to book a ride to an established destination with a single tap, and personalized suggestions based on past experiences. You'll also be able to purchase tickets directly through the app using your Uber Wallet. Nisian Hughes/Getty Images The Uber Explore rollout is limited to 14 cities across the United States (Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Orlando, to name a few) and one international city (Mexico City), though the company has plans to expand Uber Explore to other cities in the coming months. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit