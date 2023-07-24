Twitter Rebrands to 'X' and Promises New 'Goods, Services, and Opportunities'

Musk is at it again, making changes that seem to make no sense at all, and which seem to be related to his obsession with the letter X.

The changes keep coming to the once-beloved (ish) social media app formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk has changed the name and branding, effective immediately, from Twitter to "X." This includes the iconic bird logo, which is now a random X in a regular Unicode font. The billionaire also got himself a URL, so heading to x.com brings up the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Musk lamented the decision in a cryptic tweet (or x-eet?), saying, "We shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

X Corp

So what exactly is X? It’s just Twitter, with a weird-looking X on the top-left corner. However, current CEO Linda Yaccarino states more changes are coming soon. She says, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity—centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Musk has long favored the “X” branding. He recently announced a new artificial intelligence company called xAI, and his very first banking platform back in 1999 was originally called x.com, which is likely why that URL was available. There’s also SpaceX and X Corp. The man loves the letter X.

The company is facing an advertiser exodus resulting in the loss of more than half of its ad revenue. This rebrand could further alienate advertisers, especially with competitors like Threads circling the waters.