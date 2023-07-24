News > Social Media Twitter Rebrands to 'X' and Promises New 'Goods, Services, and Opportunities' Say goodbye to the iconic bird logo and hello to more AI By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on July 24, 2023 11:54AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Musk is at it again, making changes that seem to make no sense at all, and which seem to be related to his obsession with the letter X. The changes keep coming to the once-beloved (ish) social media app formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk has changed the name and branding, effective immediately, from Twitter to "X." This includes the iconic bird logo, which is now a random X in a regular Unicode font. The billionaire also got himself a URL, so heading to x.com brings up the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Musk lamented the decision in a cryptic tweet (or x-eet?), saying, "We shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." X Corp So what exactly is X? It’s just Twitter, with a weird-looking X on the top-left corner. However, current CEO Linda Yaccarino states more changes are coming soon. She says, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity—centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.” Musk has long favored the “X” branding. He recently announced a new artificial intelligence company called xAI, and his very first banking platform back in 1999 was originally called x.com, which is likely why that URL was available. There’s also SpaceX and X Corp. The man loves the letter X. The company is facing an advertiser exodus resulting in the loss of more than half of its ad revenue. This rebrand could further alienate advertisers, especially with competitors like Threads circling the waters. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit