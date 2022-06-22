News > Social Media Twitter Introduces Longer-Form Writing With New Notes Feature Um, isn’t that called blogging? By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 02:25PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Twitter is currently testing a Notes feature, which removes the 280-character limit, essentially creating a blog. Once upon a time, Twitter had a 140-character limit, which many users found too restrictive. That limit has since doubled to 280, but sometimes even that may not be enough to say all you want. Sure it's possible to use Twitlonger to work around those limitations (in a fashion), or you can thread subsequent tweets together, but that can be a little clunky. So Twitter came up with Notes—a way for writers to go well beyond the 280-character limit, attach multiple photos/videos/GIFs, and share with both on and offline users. It's blogging. Twitter just "invented" blogging. Flickr / Sebastiaan ter Burg The whole point of Notes (Twitter goes out of its way to clarify it's not called "Twitter Notes," just "Notes") is to allow writers to expand their thoughts with fewer restrictions. As previously mentioned, the 280-character limit is gone, photos/videos/GIFs/other tweets can be embedded, and notes on pre- and post-publishing edits can be attached. So in a way, it's kind of like finally getting that edit button? Once published, Notes will appear as a sort of news post-style preview link that others can click on in order to view the full story. Published Notes will also appear in their own tab as part of the writer's Twitter profile—right alongside Media, Likes, and so on. Twitter Notes is currently being tested by a select group of writers from Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the US. According to Twitter, testing will proceed for the next two months, with participants giving feedback on possible feature adjustments. There are currently no details on a public release, but Twitter says it will expand the test group "soon." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit