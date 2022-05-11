News > Social Media Twitter Details Its Updated Privacy Policy in Game Form And it doesn't really explain anything By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 11, 2022 01:45PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Twitter has unveiled its updated (and allegedly clarified) Privacy Policy, along with a game you can play in your web browser that's meant to explain the more complex elements. Privacy on Twitter is important to a lot of people, which is probably why Twitter Safety announced the updates to its policy on the platform directly. According to Twitter, the goal was to make the new policy easier for the average person to parse by reducing the amount of legal jargon and using clearer language. It's also released Twitter Data Dash—a browser-based game you can play that's supposed to help people better understand the more complicated elements of the policy. Westend61 / Getty Images Twitter Data Dash, as a game, is a mechanically simple affair that themes each level after a different aspect of using the social media platform. Jump over ads, avoid unwanted direct messages while opening the ones you do want, and so on. A text box appears at the start of each section to explain the goal and how it connects to Twitter, then you're off to collect bones while finding other items or avoiding obstacles. Though the game is really more of a cartoonish depiction of using Twitter as a service—not any kind of descriptor of the privacy policy. For those details, you're better off going over the updated website. It explains what data is collected, how it uses that data, how your information is shared, how long data is stored, what you can do to control your information, and legal rights. The new privacy policy is in effect as of today, and Twitter Data Dash is publicly available now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit