Twitch to Host Streaming Event to Benefit Bolivian Children

Event starts May 6 and ends on the 20th

Starting May 6, Twitch is going to be hosting a two-week-long streaming event to raise enough money to build 25 computer labs for children living in Bolivia.

The event is called 2 Weeks of Light and will see many Twitch livestreamers go through a series of challenges and dares to get the audience actively involved. The goal is to reach $50,000 for the computer labs. The donations page opened ahead of the event, and money is already rolling in.

Currently, 2 Weeks of Light has raised a little over $4,000. To sweeten the deal for viewers, the event is holding a giveaway where you can win a gaming chair or some Elgato streaming equipment. A gaming PC worth $1,500 will also be included in the prizes once the event reaches its $50,000 goal.

The organization behind the event, Compassion International, has recently entered the world of Twitch charity events. Their first one was in October 2021, raising funds for Haiti after a 7.2-earthquake hit the country.

Twitch has a storied history of hosting massive charity events for various causes. According to Guinness World Records, the most money raised by a single live stream was over $11 million achieved during the Z Event 2021. The money was given to Action Against Hunger, an international organization combating world hunger.

If you're interested in starting a charity event, there's a detailed guide on how to get started in Twitch's Creator Camp. You'll get tips on promoting the charity stream and how to use various charity platforms.

