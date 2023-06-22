Twitch Now Lets You Pin Messages to the Top of Chats, for a Price

Dying for your favorite Twitch streamer to see your comment? Now you can pay to have it pinned at the top of the chat.

Twitch just announced a chat-pinning feature similar to features found on YouTube and related platforms.

The cheekily-named Hype Chat lets you pay anywhere from $1 to $500 to have your message affixed to the top of a chat during a livestream. Twitch is positioning this as a must-have tool for fast-moving chats, as messages typically get lost in the conversational onslaught. Streamers set the minimum and maximum costs up to the $500 price tag.

Caspar Camille / Unsplash

The more you spend, the longer the message stays up top and the more characters you’ll be able to use to get the attention of your favorite Zelda streamer or whoever. Spending more money also gets you access to a diverse array of design options for the message.

Hype Chat will exist alongside current monetization features on Twitch, like Bits, Subs, and Gift Subs. As for streamer compensation, the company says it keeps 30 percent of the revenue, with the remaining 70 percent going to streaming partners. At launch, this feature will only be available to high-profile streaming partners, aka influencers, with a broader roll-out coming in the future.

Of course, this is a minefield for potential abuse and hate-filled messages. To that end, Hype Chat is integrated with existing safety features. For instance, you won’t be able to use a number of banned words and phrases at the site-wide level and on a streamer-by-streamer basis. Also, if you are banned from a chat, your pinned message goes with you. All messages sent via this system are inspected by the service’s proprietary AutoMod technology, and human moderators can delete messages at will.

The feature is rolling out right now, but only to web users. It’ll launch for the various Twitch apps in the near future.