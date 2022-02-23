News > Gaming Twitch Live Streaming Is Back on the Xbox And it's 'easier than ever' according to Microsoft By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2022 12:57PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Live streaming via Twitch has returned to the XboxOne and Series X/S, giving players an easier way to share their gameplay directly from the Xbox guide. While you used to be able to stream your XboxOne and Xbox Series X/S games to Twitch via a special app installed on the console, now Microsoft is making things a bit simpler. The feature, according to Microsoft, has been re-engineered with no need for an extra app—it's all handled directly through the console's interface. Microsoft Some initial setup is required. You'll have to link your Twitch account to your Xbox first via a QR code or by visiting the provided URL. Once everything is connected, select 'Go live now' to immediately start streaming gameplay from your console. If you want to do more than share gameplay footage, though, you'll also need to set up a headset and webcam. Along with the simpler Twitch functionality comes improved stream control from the console itself. Now you can manage audio levels (for both the game and your microphone) from the in-game options panel. You'll also be able to manually adjust your stream's resolution and bitrate, as well as manage party chat. And if you want to switch games mid-stream, the Xbox will pause your video until the new game begins, then automatically update the game information for your viewers. Twitch streaming is available for XboxOne and Series X/S users now. Xbox streams will be viewable by anyone with a device that can view Twitch streams, and other Xbox console users will be able to enable notifications for when you go live. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit