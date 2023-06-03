TvOS 17: News and Anticipated Price (Free), Release Date, Features and Other Rumors

The Apple TV's tvOS probably receives the least attention of all of the company's operating systems, but a new version will be out soon. Here's what we know so far.

When Will TvOS 17 Be Released?

Every new version of tvOS has come out at the same time for longer than it's been called that instead of "Apple TV Software." We expect the pattern to hold, which means it'll be out in the third or fourth week of September.

Just like with every other operating system, Apple will open a developer beta after its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote; this year's event is June 5. Later this summer, non-developers can start trying out the new firmware for free via the Apple Beta Software Program.

TvOS 17 Price Rumors

Like all other Apple operating systems, tvOS 17 will be free to download and use.

Pre-Order Information

Because tvOS 17 will be free, you won't need to pre-order it. You'll likely receive a notification to update tvOS when it becomes available.

TvOS Features

Updates to tvOS have been more iterative than all-out revamps over the past few years. Changes usually involve controller compatibility or the rounder, smaller app icons we saw starting in tvOS 14.

If tvOS 17 represents any kind of leap to the Apple TV experience, odds are good that it will involve the company's headset. While we expect to see more interaction with the iPhone and Mac, the headset could possibly use Apple TV for something like gaming or multiscreen viewing in VR.

TvOS Specs and Hardware

Apple generally phases out older hardware as new operating systems come out because older processors may not be able to perform new features. Therefore, not all models of Apple TV will work with tvOS 17. The biggest question is whether the original Apple TV HD, which launched in 2015, will get the new operating system.

We'd like to say it will, but it's also likely that tvOS 17 will only work with 4K models of the Apple TV. In this case, the compatible models will be:

Apple TV 4K: 1st generation (2017)

Apple TV 4K: 2nd generation (2021)

Apple TV 4K: 3rd generation (2022)

The Latest News About TvOS 17

