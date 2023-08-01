10 Hidden Features in tvOS 17 (2023)

Apple added many useful new features and quality-of-life changes in tvOS 17 and really leaned into the capabilities of the latest hardware. New features include support for FaceTime , a better Control Center, and a new way to use your Apple TV with a HomePod . Apple even added a way to locate a lost Siri remote! Let's see what else tvOS 17 has to offer.

01 of 10 FaceTime and Continuity Camera One of the most significant changes with tvOS 17 is FaceTime support, facilitated by Apple’s Continuity Camera feature. Continuity Camera was initially introduced to move FaceTime calls quickly from your iPhone camera to your Mac, but it’s been adopted here to add FaceTime support to your Apple TV. When you launch FaceTime on your Apple TV, you’ll see a prompt to select your preferred iPhone or iPad. That generates a prompt on the selected iPhone or iPad, where you need to accept the Continuity Camera connection. After that, you can use FaceTime on your Apple TV with your iPad or iPhone as the camera. You can even use this feature with Center Stage to keep the camera focused on you if you get up and move around. FaceTime support isn’t universally available, as it requires a second-generation Apple TV 4K or newer and an iPhone or iPad to use as a camera. FaceTime on Apple TV supports gesture-based reactions, just like the iOS 17 version of the app. Try giving two thumbs up for a fireworks reaction or two thumbs down for a rain effect.

02 of 10 Improved Apple Music Sing Continuity Camera support is also available in Apple Music Sing, with tvOS 17. Like the FaceTime integration, this feature requires a compatible iPhone or iPad to act as the camera. Video from the iPhone or iPad is displayed on the screen, with superimposed lyrics and effects. This isn’t a game changer since the basic Apple Music Sing functionality was already available in the previous version of tvOS, but it can add a fun new twist to your next karaoke night.

03 of 10 Retooled Control Center The Apple TV Control Center received some attention in this update, making it more useful than ever. You’ll find it at the top right of your home screen, displaying the time and the currently active user profile. Holding the TV button on your remote opens it up just like before, but the retooled version is easier to use, with more information packed into less space. In addition to all of the controls that you’re already used to, the new Control Center also includes quick access to manage game controllers, accessibility options, parental controls, and a sleep timer that can shut the device off automatically after a specified amount of time. If you have any music playing or cameras connected, you can also see what’s playing or view a security camera via the updated Control Center. Just open Control Center, press up, and then press left or right to select the music or camera icons.

04 of 10 New Screen Saver Options Aerial Screensavers have been around since Apple TV 4. In tvOS 17, Aerial Screen Savers get two new locations, in the form of Arizona’s Monument Valley and the coastal redwoods of Apple’s home state of California. In addition to new Aerial options, tvOS 17 lets you get curated photos from any combination of your iCloud photos and shared albums.

05 of 10 Apple Fitness Plus The latest Apple Fitness Plus features, including custom plans and stacks, are available on your TV through tvOS 17. Set up a stack of workouts on your phone, and they can run back to back on your TV without manually starting a new session. Apple Fitness Plus also lets you prioritize your background music or the trainer through the Audio Focus feature. This allows you to select the best option to get the most out of your workouts, whether you prefer to focus on the trainer or zone out to your music.

06 of 10 VoIP and VPN Support Apple tvOS 17 supports third-party voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and virtual private networks (VPNs). These aren’t apps or features developed by Apple alongside tvOS 17, but instead Apple is opening up the system to allow third-party developers to provide their own options. Look for your favorite VoIP or VPN app in the App Store.

07 of 10 Locate Missing Remote While the Apple TV remote still doesn’t have a built-in AirTag, and can’t be tracked by Find My, tvOS 17 and iOS 17 bring a feature that lets you find your remote as long as it’s within Bluetooth range. To use this feature, open the Apple TV remote control in your iPhone or iPad Control Center. If your remote is within Bluetooth range, you’ll see a visual indicator that shows the signal strength from the remote. When you get close enough to the remote, the indicator will tell you that the remote is in your immediate vicinity so that you don’t waste time looking in the wrong place. This feature requires a second-generation or newer Siri remote, an iPhone with iOS 17, or an iPad with iPadOS 17.

08 of 10 Home Screen Redesign The Home Screen received a minor tweak to improve usability, and it’s now capable of displaying six columns of icons instead of just five. That puts more apps in easy reach without making the icons too small to see.

09 of 10 Enhanced Dialogue If you have a second-generation or newer HomePod in the same room as your Apple TV, tvOS provides a new way to use these devices together. The Enhanced Dialog feature lets you pair a compatible HomePod. Then your Apple TV automatically sends the dialogue track to the HomePod to make it easier to hear what everyone is saying over the soundtrack, explosions, and other loud effects. To access this feature, first pair a compatible HomePod. Then select the audio icon when watching a video, and choose Enhance Dialogue.