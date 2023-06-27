Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese says you should turn off your phone for five minutes every day.

So does the NSA.

Restarting can remove targeted malware.

Powering off a smartphone. Westend61 / Getty

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese is giving out cybersecurity advice, and it turns out it's pretty good.

Anthony Albanese's security advice echoes the first instruction given by IT workers the world over: turn it off and then on again. And the reasoning is the same in both cases. Restarting the computer stops all running apps and resets the machine to a known state. For IT troubleshooters, this can cure all kinds of oddities. From a security point of view, it can actually remove some kinds of malware. But restarting your phone is just one part of staying safe.

"[W]e live in a world where many, many people view taking appropriate cybersecurity precautions as daunting, time-consuming, and complicated—cybersecurity fatigue is real. Turning your phone off briefly every day, however, is relatively low-effort and extremely easy to carry out," Tech.co cybersecurity writer Aaron Drapkin told Lifewire via email.

Maybe Restart Your Phone

While restarting can be a general cure-all for a computer that is acting up, in terms of security, it is mostly effective against a certain type of threat. Targeted malware, aimed at a particular individual, might be delivered by what's called a zero-day exploit, a software vulnerability so new that it cannot yet be defended against. One common zero-day is the "no-click" message.

Reboot, power off, and other icons on a smartphone screen. redstallion / Getty Images

The attacker sends a carefully-crafted message to the target's iPhone, and it deploys malware without the user even needing to click (or tap) on anything. The message will then delete itself, so the victim remains unaware of the attack.

This is terrifying, but if you restart your phone, the exploit will be removed, and the attacker will have to redeploy it. Even the NSA recommends a daily restart for this purpose—but only for people who may be targeted. It's extremely unlikely that you will be the victim of such a targeted attack unless you are a political dissident, journalist, politician, etc. But the restart trick can still work its magic in other areas.

"What turning off your phone every night will do, for instance, is ensure that you're regularly shutting down apps that require a persistent connection to monitor your activity or collect data from your device," says Drapkin. "But it depends entirely on the type of malware in question and how powerful it is. There's a whole range of contemporary cyber threats consumers face that are way too sophisticated to be thwarted by simply shutting a phone down for a few minutes every evening."

Why Power Off Your Phone?

So why leave the phone off for five minutes? Why not just restart it? Because a restart is not the same as a "cold boot." Why. Even the experts don't know, although those same experts can measure differences between the two procedures.

Brushing teeth and looking at a smartphone. kiattisakch / Getty images

The important part, then, is the restart itself, however you do it. If nothing else, it will ensure that your devices keep running smoothly. With a laptop, it can be a pain to restart. You have to save open documents, and you may have to reopen apps or rearrange windows after you're done. But with an iPhone or iPad, you should be back to where you left off right away. Maybe a few apps take a little longer to start up, but no big deal.

Of course, the best situation is to not get infected with malware in the first place. As mentioned, the likelihood of a zero-day, no-click exploit being wasted on an unknown target is low, but there are plenty of other ways to become a victim. Protecting yourself is simple and straightforward, but you must be ruthless with yourself about following the rules.

"It is vital that consumers take care not to open unsolicited emails, never to download unknown attachments, not to click potentially malicious links in emails, social media messages, or SMS messages, and are careful about the apps they install on their devices," ProPrivacy security and privacy expert Oliver Leigh told Lifewire via email.

So should you switch your phone off for five minutes every day while "brushing your teeth," as the Australian PM suggests? Why not? Better still, switch it off and do a short meditation, or just stare out the window. You're guaranteed not to get any interruptions from your phone, at least.