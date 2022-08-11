Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Turn On a Mac Mini The power button is on the back of the unit By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Turn On a Mac mini Troubleshooting Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Make sure your Mac Mini has its power cord plugged in and the wall socket has power.Press the power button on the back of the Mac Mini.If it doesn't turn on, try the troubleshooting tips listed below. This article will explain how to turn on an Apple Mac Mini desktop computer. It will also cover what to do if that doesn't work. How to Turn On a Mac Mini To turn on the Mac Mini, all you need to do is locate the power button and press it. First, make sure: The power cable is plugged into the Mac Mini and the wall socket.If necessary, power on the wall socket too.Plug in the display you want to use with the Mac Mini so you can see it's turned on. Locate the power button on the rear of the Mac Mini. You'll find it on the right-hand side (from the front) next to the power port. It's a round button with a power symbol on it. Apple Press the button and wait for the system to boot. While you might not hear anything other than the start-up chime, look on the front of the Mac Mini for a power light in the lower right corner. What to Do If Your Mac Mini Won't Turn On If your Mac Mini won't turn on, here's what you can check: Double check the power cable is connected properly at both ends and that the power outlet has power. If in doubt, disconnect the cable at both ends and then re-attach it. If you think the cable might be faulty and you have a spare handy, try that one instead. If you have any power strips, power adapters, or surge protectors between your Mac Mini and the wall socket, try swapping them or removing them entirely, to see if they might be stopping the Mac Mini from starting. Try powering the Mac Mini from a different wall socket. What to Do When Your Mac Won't Turn On If you manage to get the Mac Mini to power on, but it won't boot to the operating system, check out our guide on how to troubleshoot problems with your Mac. FAQ How do I turn on a Mac Mini without the power button? One common option to turn on a Mac without the power button is Wake-on-LAN, which lets you wake, sleep, and turn on a computer over the internet. If the power button is broken, you can also take your Mac in for repair. How do I turn off a Mac Mini with the power button? If your Mac Mini is unresponsive, press and hold the power button to shut it down. The easier method to normally shut down a Mac is to open the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the display and select Shut Down. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit