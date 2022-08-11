What to Know Make sure your Mac Mini has its power cord plugged in and the wall socket has power.

Press the power button on the back of the Mac Mini.

If it doesn't turn on, try the troubleshooting tips listed below.



This article will explain how to turn on an Apple Mac Mini desktop computer. It will also cover what to do if that doesn't work.

How to Turn On a Mac Mini

To turn on the Mac Mini, all you need to do is locate the power button and press it.

First, make sure: The power cable is plugged into the Mac Mini and the wall socket.

If necessary, power on the wall socket too.

Plug in the display you want to use with the Mac Mini so you can see it's turned on. Locate the power button on the rear of the Mac Mini. You'll find it on the right-hand side (from the front) next to the power port. It's a round button with a power symbol on it.

Apple Press the button and wait for the system to boot. While you might not hear anything other than the start-up chime, look on the front of the Mac Mini for a power light in the lower right corner.

What to Do If Your Mac Mini Won't Turn On

If your Mac Mini won't turn on, here's what you can check:



Double check the power cable is connected properly at both ends and that the power outlet has power. If in doubt, disconnect the cable at both ends and then re-attach it. If you think the cable might be faulty and you have a spare handy, try that one instead. If you have any power strips, power adapters, or surge protectors between your Mac Mini and the wall socket, try swapping them or removing them entirely, to see if they might be stopping the Mac Mini from starting. Try powering the Mac Mini from a different wall socket.

If you manage to get the Mac Mini to power on, but it won't boot to the operating system, check out our guide on how to troubleshoot problems with your Mac.