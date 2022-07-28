How to Turn on an iPhone XR

What to Know To turn on iPhone XR, hold down the Side button until the Apple logo appears, then let go of the button.

To turn off iPhone XR, hold down Side button and Volume Down > move slider from left to right.

To use your iPhone XR, you need to know how to turn it on. This article explains that, and also provides a set of useful tips for beginners learning how to use the XR.

How to Turn on the iPhone XR

To turn on the iPhone XR, follow these steps:

Press and hold down the Side button (this is the large button on the right side of the iPhone). When the Apple logo appears on the screen, let go of the Side button. If you've set a passcode on your iPhone, enter it to unlock your phone. If you haven't yet set a passcode, we'll explain why you should in the next section. You can also unlock using Face ID. If this is the very first time you've turned on your iPhone XR, there's no passcode yet. Instead, follow these iPhone setup instructions first. After unlocking, you'll be at the iPhone homescreen and you can start using the phone.

Basic iPhone XR Tips

Turning on the iPhone XR is a good start, but here are a few tips for other important things for new iPhone owners to learn:

Setting a Passcode: As mentioned earlier, you should set a passcode on your iPhone. This stops people from accessing your phone and seeing your information (photos, texts, etc.). After you set a passcode on your iPhone, you can set up Face ID and unlock your iPhone just by holding it up to your face.

To turn off the iPhone XR, hold down the and buttons at the same time. When the slider appears, let go of the buttons and move the slider from left to right. Restarting iPhone XR: Sometimes you'll need to restart your iPhone to solve temporary problems. To do that, you can follow the same steps as turning off the phone. If those don't work, press and release the Side button, press and release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Side button. When the Apple logo appears, let go of the button.

Sometimes you'll need to restart your iPhone to solve temporary problems. To do that, you can follow the same steps as turning off the phone. If those don't work, press and release the button, press and release the button, and then press and hold the button. When the Apple logo appears, let go of the button. Battery Charging and Battery-Life Tips: To charge the iPhone XR, just plug the included cable into a computer or into the included wall power adapter. The XR also supports wireless charging. We've got tips to help you learn how to get the most battery life out of your iPhone.