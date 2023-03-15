How to Turn On Dark Mode in Windows 11

What to Know Start > Settings > Personalization > Colors , then choose Dark from the drop-down menu.

> > > , then choose from the drop-down menu. Or: Start > Settings > Personalization > Colors > Contrast Themes and choose a theme.

> > > > and choose a theme. Make the screen darker automatically: Start > Settings > Display > Night Light or use a third-party app.

This article explains how to use Windows 11 dark mode. In addition to this setting, Windows 11 offers two other features, contrast themes and Night Light, designed to be used in darker environments.



How to Use Dark Mode in Windows 11

Dark mode changes most of the Windows interface to a darker tone, which many users find preferable to the bright white menu screens. Follow these steps to turn on dark mode in Windows 11:

Dark mode only applies to the Windows 11 desktop and certain Microsoft apps. You'll have to turn on dark mode in Google Chrome and other apps separately.

Select Start (the Windows icon) in the taskbar and open the Settings app. Select Personalization on the left side. Select Colors. Select the Choose your mode drop-down and select Dark. Alternatively, choose Custom if you want to set up dark mode for apps and Windows separately. Windows will switch to dark mode. Optionally, select an Accent color. Turn on the toggles next to Show accent color on Start and taskbar and Show accent color on title bars and windows borders if you want your accent color to appear in those locations.

How to Use Dark Themes in Windows 11

Contrast themes are an alternative to dark mode that can make the system interface easier to see and read. Windows 11 offers a few different options:

Select Start (the Windows icon) in the taskbar and open the Settings app. Select Personalization on the left side. Select Colors. Select Contrast themes. Select the Contrast themes drop-down and choose from one of the themes. You can see a preview of the themes at the top of the page. Select Apply. The theme will be applied. Optionally, select Edit to further customize the theme. Press Alt+Left Shift+Print Screen to switch in and out of contrast mode.

How to Turn On Night Light in Windows 11

Night Light is a feature in Windows 11 that automatically adjust your screen contrast based on the time of day. Designed to reduce eye strain, the Night Light feature can be used in combination with dark mode or on its own. Here’s how to turn it on:

Select Start (the Windows icon) in the taskbar and open the Settings app. Select Display.

If you don't see Display as an option, make sure System is selected in the left menu. Select the Night Light toggle to turn it On. Optionally, select Night Light for further customization options. Adjust the Strength slider to brighten or dim the screen. Select Schedule Night Light if you want to set a time for Night Light to automatically turn on.

Turn On Dark Mode Automatically in Windows 11

If you want to schedule dark mode to turn on automatically, you'll need to install a third-party app such as Auto Dark Mode. To keep your computer safe from viruses, only download apps from the Microsoft Store.

