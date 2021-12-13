How to Get Dark Mode on Snapchat

What to Know Only the Snapchat app for iOS has a dark mode option.

Turn it on via the settings, then App Appearance > Always Dark .

> . On Android, turning on system-wide dark mode might work.

This article explains how to turn on dark mode for Snapchat. The option is available only in the iOS app, but you might have luck going a different route on Android.

Is There Dark Mode for Snapchat?

There's a dark mode option in the Snapchat app for iOS, but it's turned off by default. There are two options in the app's settings to trigger dark mode: One works only if you turn on the iPhone's system-wide dark mode, but you don't have to go that route, because the other toggle makes just Snapchat dark.

The Android app works differently, so while you can use dark mode on the operating system as a whole just like in iOS, Snapchat doesn't have a toggle for it, nor will it adopt the system setting. In other words, there currently isn't a confirmed way to make Snapchat dark for Android (but we do have some tips below that could work for you).

How Do I Get Dark Mode on Snapchat?

Below are directions for iOS, and some tips for Android users.

Snapchat on iOS

Find the Always Dark option from the app's settings:

Tap the profile icon at the top left.

Press the settings/gear icon at the top right.

Select App Appearance from the list.

Choose Always Dark.

Match System can be selected instead if you want the app to go dark only if the dark mode in iOS settings is toggled on.

Snapchat on Android

Android has a dark theme you can turn on, but for us, this didn't translate to a dark Snapchat app. Something else you can try (which also didn't work in our test) is to turn on Override force-dark.



Turn on Android's developer options.

Go to Settings > System > Developer options.

Search or scroll down to Override force-dark, and toggle the button next to it to turn it on.



Another option for Android users is to download a modified version of the app with dark mode enabled. This method isn't as easy because you have to install the Snapchat APK manually instead of through the Google Play store. We don't recommend doing this, however, because apps installed outside the official app store aren't subjected to the standards set by the Google Play store, so they might be less secure.

Snapchat Dark Mode Benefits

Why would you turn on dark mode for Snapchat? Lots of apps have a dark mode option, and while not everyone enjoys the look of a darker app, there are several compelling reasons to use it.

Beyond general aesthetics and personal preference, dark mode reduces the amount of light coming from the screen, meaning that it cuts down on power needs. Constantly lighting up the screen has always been known to take a toll on phone battery, which is why lowering the screen brightness is one of the most common ways to save battery like on your mobile phone. Dark mode is related in this way.

This special mode is also recommended in scenarios where fewer distractions are recommended or required, like in a movie theater. Nighttime reading is another scenario where dark mode can be useful.