This article explains how to turn on Dark Mode in Google Chrome on iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows PC.

Is There a Dark Mode in Chrome?

Yes, Google Chrome does offer a built-in Dark Mode for you to take advantage of. The feature has been available across all Chrome-supported devices since 2019, and it can be turned on by following a few simple steps. In fact, many devices may offer Chrome in Dark Mode by default thanks to the introduction of systemwide theme settings in recent years.

How Do You Enable Dark Mode in Chrome?

Turning on Chrome Dark Mode is actually easy, especially on newer devices. We'll break down the exact steps you need to follow based on the device below. Keep in mind some devices now rely on you using systemwide theme settings in order to enable Dark Mode on certain apps like Google Chrome.

Turn on Dark Mode in Chrome on an iPhone

Use the following steps to easily turn on Dark Mode in Google Chrome on your iPhone.



Open Settings. Navigate to Display & Brightness. Toggle Appearance to Dark. Alternatively you can toggle it to Automatic to have your phone detect when Dark Mode is needed based on the lighting levels around you.

Turn on Dark Mode in Chrome on Android

Follow these steps to turn on Dark Mode in Google Chrome on Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6.



The names of settings may differ based on the type of phone you have (Samsung versus Google or Motorola). However, the basic settings should be named something similar.

Open Chrome on your Android phone. Tap the three dots at the top of the screen. Select Settings. Navigate to Theme. Tap Dark to turn on Dark Mode. Alternatively, you can enable systemwide dark mode on your Android phone by navigating to Settings > Display and toggling Dark Mode to on.

How to Use Dark Mode in Chrome on a Mac

Use the steps below to change Google Chrome to Dark Mode on your Mac computer.

Open System Preferences from the top left-hand corner of your Mac toolbar. Navigate to General. Select the Dark theme from the appearance options.

How to Use Google Chrome in Dark Mode in Windows

Windows PC owners can follow the steps outlined below to turn on Dark Mode in Google Chrome.

If using Windows 10, some of the settings may be named differently. However, turning on systemwide Dark Mode should follow the same basic steps.

Open Settings. Click Personalization in the list. Choose Colors. Select Choose your mode. Click Dark to turn on systemwide Dark Mode, which will also turn Google Chrome to Dark Mode.

How to Customize Google Chrome’s Dark Mode

If you open Chrome on Mac or Windows PCs, you'll notice a Customize Chrome button located in the bottom right-hand corner of the window. This option allows you to choose from various themes and backgrounds available on the Google Chrome Store. Because Chrome uses the built-in systemwide Dark Mode offered by macOS and Windows operating systems, customizing the browser through this menu is not necessary to turn on Dark Mode. However, it can give you a little more control of the way the browser looks.

It can also let you change just how dark your Chrome browser looks. If you find the default Dark Mode coloring isn't quite dark enough, you can always choose a darker theme from the Chrome Store by clicking on Customize Google from the Chrome homepage when you launch the browser. From there, select Theme and choose a theme coloring you like best.

