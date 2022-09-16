What to Know Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > Turn Bluetooth On to enable Bluetooth.

This article explains how to turn on Bluetooth on a Mac. It looks at three ways to do so including how to enable Bluetooth without a mouse or keyboard; it also touches upon how to pair a new device, and what to do if it won't work.



How to Turn On Bluetooth on Your Mac

Most Macs come with Bluetooth enabled these days. However, if your device is the exception or it's been disabled, here's how to turn on Bluetooth on your Mac.

On your Mac, click the Apple icon on the menu bar. Click System Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Click Turn Bluetooth On. Bluetooth is now enabled and ready to pair with devices.

How to Turn On Bluetooth on Your Mac Without a Mouse or Keyboard

If Bluetooth has been disabled and you need it to use your mouse or keyboard, you can use a USB mouse or keyboard instead to access your Mac and re-enable Bluetooth. If you don't have one, here's how to enable Bluetooth using your voice.



While your Mac is switched on, say "Hey Siri, turn on Bluetooth." Bluetooth will be enabled, and your mouse and keyboard will reconnect shortly.

You'll need to have already enabled Siri on your Mac.

How to Turn On Bluetooth Using Control Center

It's also possible to switch on Bluetooth using the Control Center on the menu bar. Here's what to do.

On the menu bar, click Control Center. Click Bluetooth to switch it on. Bluetooth is now enabled.

How to Pair a New Device

Once Bluetooth is enabled, you'll need to pair new devices. Here's how to pair a new device.

From the Bluetooth section within System Preferences, wait for the device to appear on the list. The device needs to be switched on and be in pairing mode. You'll need to read the instructions that came with the device you are looking to pair, but typically there's a physical button you'll hold for a moment in order to put the device into pairing mode. Click Connect. Wait for the device to connect. Some devices will need you to enter a PIN that is displayed on your Mac. The device is now paired with your Mac.

What to Do When Bluetooth Won’t Work

If Bluetooth won't work on your Mac even after following these steps, it can be for fairly simple reasons. Here's a quick overview of how to troubleshoot the issue.



Check your device is switched on. Your Mac can only see and use a device if it's switched on. Check that your mouse, keyboard, or other device has sufficient battery life and is currently working.

Check your device is in pairing mode. If you're trying to pair a new device to your Mac, check it's in pairing mode by following the instructions for the item.

Make sure you're close enough. Bluetooth has a distance limit. This varies depending on the age of your device and the version of Bluetooth it uses, but on average, assume it has a range of about 30 feet.

Restart your Mac and Bluetooth. Restarting your Mac, the device in question, or repairing the two can often fix many Bluetooth connectivity issues.