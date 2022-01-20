What to Know: Turn on Bluetooth from the Bluetooth options in the Settings app or the Quick Settings on the taskbar.

app or the on the taskbar. Go to Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Switch the toggle button to On to enable Bluetooth.

> > > Switch the toggle button to to enable Bluetooth. Select the Network icon on the taskbar > Select the Bluetooth button to turn it on or off.

This article will explain the simple steps of how to turn on Bluetooth in Windows 11 and establish a wireless connection with other Bluetooth devices.

Where Is Bluetooth in Windows 11?

The Bluetooth setting is located in the Settings app in Windows 11. You can find all Bluetooth options and connected devices by going to the Settings app and choosing Bluetooth & devices from the left sidebar.

Note: The feature in Windows 11 is similar to enabling Bluetooth in Windows 10 from the Action Center or the Settings app.

To access your Bluetooth settings immediately, use the Quick Settings menu from the taskbar.

Select the icons located on the left of the time and date once. On the Quick Settings menu, select the Bluetooth button. Enabling and disabling the Bluetooth button changes its color to indicate whether it's turned on or off. To make a connection or pair a new device, right-click the Bluetooth button and select Go to Settings. The Bluetooth & devices section on the Settings app is the home for all Bluetooth-related settings in Windows 11.

How Do I Turn On Bluetooth in Windows 11?

Bluetooth can be enabled (or disabled) from the Settings app or the Quick Settings menu on the taskbar. Once you have paired a Bluetooth device, it's easy to use the Quick Settings toggle button to connect or disconnect the Bluetooth device.

Here are three ways to turn on Bluetooth in Windows 11 or turn it off when not needed.

Go to the taskbar and select the Network icon or any icon next to the clock. Select the Bluetooth button to turn it On or Off. Go to the taskbar and right-click the Network icon. Select Network and Internet Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Use the toggle button to turn Bluetooth On or Off. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Select the toggle button to turn Bluetooth On or Off.

How Do I Turn Off Bluetooth in Windows 11?

Use the Bluetooth toggle button to turn off Bluetooth in Windows 11 as explained above. You can also turn off Bluetooth permanently from the Device Manager.

Start and search for Device Manager. Select from the result. Go to Bluetooth and expand the list of Bluetooth adapters connected to Windows. Select and right-click the specific adapter. Choose Disable device to turn off Bluetooth for that adapter permanently. Select OK to confirm.

Why Is My Bluetooth Not Working in Windows 11?

The Bluetooth toggle button is a default in the Quick Settings. It's possible Bluetooth is working but you don’t see the Bluetooth button or icon here. To make it appear, select the Pencil icon. Then, select Add > Bluetooth from the list.

There can be other software and hardware reasons which stop Bluetooth from functioning properly. Here's a troubleshooting summary to fix problems with Bluetooth connectivity in Windows 11. First, ensure the Bluetooth button is switched on and the paired device is also powered on.