How to Turn Off a VPN on Android

What to Know Go to Settings > Network & internet > VPN . Select the VPN that says Connected . Tap Disconnect .

> > . Select the VPN that says . Tap . Or, if the VPN has its own app, open it to find its disconnect, off, or power button.

A small key at the top of your device indicates that the VPN is on.

This article explains how to turn a VPN off on Android. These directions apply no matter who made your phone (Samsung, Google, etc.).

How to Disable a VPN on Android

There are two ways to turn a VPN off, depending on whether the VPN was added through the Settings app or if you're using the VPN service's app.

Here's how to turn a VPN off from the Android Settings app:

Open Settings. Tap Network & internet. On some devices, this is called Network and internet or Connections. Select VPN. You'll need first to select Advanced, More connection settings, or More networks on some Android devices. Tap the VPN that says Connected, then select Disconnect.

How to Turn Off a VPN App

Some VPNs offer an app that makes it easy to pick a server and connect or disconnect from the VPN. If this is what you have, open the app and tap the button to turn it off.

Every VPN app is a little different. ExpressVPN and TunnelBear, for example, have a power button toggle on the home screen, while Mullvad has a Disconnect button.



ExpressVPN, TunnelBear, and Mullvad.

What to Do if the VPN Won't Turn Off

Some VPNs are set up to turn on automatically under certain conditions. This means the VPN might turn itself on even if you follow the directions above. To stop your VPN from automatically turning on, look in its settings for these options:

Auto-connect is a feature some apps use to force the VPN to reconnect each time your Android device starts up. Disable this option if the VPN won't stay off when your phone or tablet reboots.

is a feature some apps use to force the VPN to reconnect each time your Android device starts up. Disable this option if the VPN won't stay off when your phone or tablet reboots. If your VPN turns on randomly when you switch to different Wi-Fi networks, there's a good chance you're using the app's trusted networks feature. This will turn on the VPN when you connect to networks you haven't manually added to your list of trusted networks. Disable this, or add those networks to the list to make sure your VPN stays off.

Something else you can do is remove the VPN profile. Repeat steps 1–3 above, and when you see the VPN in the list, tap the settings button next to it, followed by Forget.

If all else fails, uninstall the Android app. This will guarantee that the VPN will turn off for good.

How to Know That the VPN Is Off

The easiest way to see whether you're still connected to the VPN is to look for a small key along the top of your phone. If you see this key (see the screenshots above), the VPN is still connected, but if you don't, it means the VPN is off.

Another way is to check your IP address. This is relevant if you know what your public IP address usually is when the VPN is off. If your IP address is the same one you typically have when the VPN is off, you can be confident you're no longer connected.

What Is My IP Address is a helpful website for checking this because it has the added benefit of showing your physical location. If it's correct, then the VPN is off.

You can also repeat the first few steps from above to check the status of the VPN. Complete steps 1 through 3 to see the list of VPNs set up on your device. If the first VPN in the list doesn't say Connected, then the VPN is off.

Finally, if you're using a VPN app, open it to see what it says about your connection. It might say Not connected, Disconnected, or Unprotected when the VPN is turned off.

When You Should Turn Off a VPN

A constant connection to a VPN server has some disadvantages. Here are some examples of when turning a VPN off is smart:

Websites or apps won't work. Some websites and apps block VPNs, so if a few of the things you typically do on your phone aren't working correctly, one of the first things you should try is turning off the VPN.

The internet is slow. VPNs get overloaded, and some are simply not built to match your high bandwidth internet connection. Switch it off to get your true speeds again.

It doesn't have unlimited data. Lots of VPNs, especially the free ones, put a cap on how much traffic can flow through the VPN on any given day, week, or month. Turn the VPN off to conserve data.

GPS is wrong. If the VPN also changes your GPS location (most don't), it will interfere with apps that need your actual location (e.g., navigation and weather apps).

All that said, it is fine to keep a VPN on 24/7, but this should be reserved mainly for privacy reasons. For example, if you're using public Wi-Fi or an insecure website/app. Another reason you might choose not to turn a VPN off is if you need the benefits of changing your public IP address.