How to Turn Off Voice Guide on a Samsung TV

What to Know Remote > Home > Settings > General > Accessibility > Voice Guide Settings , toggle Voice Guide to off.

> > > > > , toggle to off. Older Samsung smart TVs, press Menu/123 > Menu > System > Accessibility > Voice Guide Settings , toggle Voice Guide to off.

> > > > , toggle to off. Some Samsung TVs let you access Voice Guide Settings by pressing and holding the volume button on your remote.

This article explains how to turn off the voice guide on your Samsung TV.

How Do I Turn Off Voice Assistant on a Samsung TV?

If your Samsung TV is reading everything on screen in a robotic voice it means the Voice Assistant is on. This feature is designed for folks with sight issues to read aloud the menus and other text on the screen, so if you don't have any sight issues you'll probably find this necessary.

These instructions are for Samsung smart TVs. Some older Samsung TVs support a similar feature called Audio Description, which can be disabled by pressing Menu > Sound Mode > OK > Broadcast > Audio Language, and switch it from English AD to English.

Here’s how to turn off Voice Assistant on a Samsung TV:

On some Samsung TVs, you can quickly access the Voice Guide by pressing and holding the volume button on the remote, then select Voice Guide to turn it off.

Press Home on your remote. On some older TVs, you need to press the MENU/123 button instead. Press back/left on your remote until you reach Settings. Select Settings. On some older TVs, you need to select Menu > System. Select General. Select Accessibility. Select Voice Guide Settings. Select Voice Guide to turn it off. If Voice Guide is already off, selecting it here will turn it on.

How to Turn Off Samsung Voice Assistant Using Voice Commands

Some Samsung TVs also let you turn the Voice Assistant off and on using voice commands, which you may find easier than manually navigating through the on-screen menus.

If your remote doesn’t have a microphone button, you can’t use this method.

Here’s how to turn off Voice Guide on your Samsung TV with a voice command:



Press and hold the microphone button on your remote. Say, “Turn off Voice Guide.” Release the microphone button.

What Is Voice Guide on Samsung TVs?

Voice Guide is a voice assistant feature for Samsung smart TVs which works like VoiceOver on Mac or Narrator on Xbox. It’s a type of screen reader, or narrator, that automatically reads text on the screen, like menu options and descriptions of movies and TV shows. It also provides an audio cue whenever you switch between connected devices.

If you have trouble reading words on your TV, the Voice Guide can make it easier for you to navigate menus, switch input devices, and choose what to watch. In addition to the options to turn this feature on and off, you can also adjust the speed, volume, and pitch of the voice.



Do you sometimes have trouble reading menu options, but don’t want this feature to be on all the time? The fastest way to switch it on and off is to push the microphone button on your Samsung remote, if it has one, and say, “Turn on Voice Guide” when you need it, and “Turn off Voice Guide” when you don’t.