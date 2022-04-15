What to Know Swipe left on touchscreen to open the Windows 10 Action Center and tap the Tablet mode tile to turn the mode off.

tile to turn the mode off. To turn it off permanently: First, go to Start > Settings > System > Tablet . And then...

> > . And then... When I sign in to Never Use Tablet Mode & When I use this device as a tablet to Don't switch to tablet mode.

This article explains how to turn off tablet mode in Windows 10.

How to Turn Off Tablet Mode in Windows 10

Follow the steps below to turn off tablet mode in Windows 10.

Swipe left from the right side of the display to open the Windows 10 Action Center. You can also open the Action Center by tapping the notification icon in the far lower right corner of the task bar. The Windows + A keyboard shortcut will also open Action Center. If you need a little more help, here's our primer on the Windows 10 Action Center. A set of tiles can be found at the bottom of the Action Center. If the Expand text is found above them, tap it. If not, move to the next step. The tiles are collapsed by default, which means the Tablet mode tile is not visible. Tapping Expand will make it visible. Tap the Tablet mode tile to turn it off. One tile in the Action Center will be labeled Tablet mode. It should be shaded in your Windows 10 theme color, which indicates it is on.

Tablet mode will turn off instantly. Once off, the Tablet mode tile in the Action Center will appear grey. Tap it again to turn Tablet mode back on.

How Can I Permanently Turn Off Tablet Mode?

The instructions above will quickly turn off Tablet mode, but your device may automatically turn the mode back on as you use it. For example, removing the keyboard on a Windows 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard will usually turn on Tablet mode.

Follow these steps to turn off automatic Tablet mode.

Tap Windows Start to open the Start menu. Open Settings. It will appear as a gear icon. Tap System. Click Tablet. Open the When I sign in drop-down menu and change the setting to Never use tablet mode. Open the When I use this device as a tablet drop-down menu and change the setting to Don't switch to tablet mode.

Your changes are saved automatically, so exit the settings menu when you are finished.

This will disable automatic Tablet mode, but you can still turn it on manually in the Windows Action Center.

What If Tablet Mode Won't Turn Off?

Tablet mode should turn off when you tap the tile in the Windows 10 Action Center. If it does not, or it turns back on automatically, first follow the steps to permanently turn off Tablet mode (listed above).

Should the problem persist, restart your Windows device or, if that fails, reset Windows.

The problem can also be caused by a hardware fault, in which case your device will need to be repaired by the manufacturer or a third-party repair shop.