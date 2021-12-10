What to Know Smart Data mode can be enabled or disabled from the Settings app.

This article explains how to turn off Smart Data mode on iPhone 13.



How Do I Turn Off Smart Data Mode on My iPhone 13?

Smart Data mode on iPhone 13 is enabled or disabled by just a couple of taps in the Settings app; however, there isn't a toggle for a specific feature named 'Smart Data' in Settings.

Smart Data mode automatically switches your phone from using a 5G connection to using an LTE connection to conserve battery life. So, while your iPhone is in sleep mode, for example, Smart Data might connect you to LTE instead of 5G. If battery life isn't a concern, keep Smart Data off. If it is a concern, try turning it on.

Within the Cellular Data Options section in the Settings app, you can choose between using 5G, LTE, or 5G Auto. Selecting 5G Auto enables Smart Data mode, while any other selection disables it.



Open up Settings on your iPhone 13.

Tap Cellular to open the Cellular menu.

Select the second option: Cellular Data Options.

Open Voice & Data.

Next to the Voice & Data section name will be your current Smart Data setting. If it reads 5G Auto, then Smart Data is on. If it reads 5G On or LTE, Smart Data is off. Check to see if 5G Auto has a blue checkmark next to it. If so, Smart Data is enabled. Tap either 5G On or LTE to disable Smart Data.

While selecting any option other than 5G Auto will turn Smart Data off, selecting 5G On will mean your phone will always use 5G whenever possible, and selecting LTE will mean your phone will always use LTE whenever possible.

Can You Manually Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone 13?

By following the above steps you can manually toggle Smart Data mode, sometimes referred to as Low Data mode, either on or off as well as choose what cellular data technology you want to use, whether it's 5G, LTE, or a mixture of the two.

Generally speaking, there won't much need to keep changing this setting. If you live in an area without great 5G coverage at the moment, for example, you may want to simply enable Smart Data mode or exclusively use LTE and not think about the setting again.

However, for example, if you don't have reliable Wi-Fi where you live and you do have a decent 5G connection, you might want to leave Smart Data on or opt to always use 5G for the best connection possible.

For most people, leaving Smart Data on will be the best of both worlds: fast 5G speeds when you need them, and a slower (but still fast) LTE connection when you could otherwise be conserving your battery.

